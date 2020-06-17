Hero of the Paris train attack rushing to unseat the liberal Democrat from Oregon: "Vote AOC 96 percent of the time"

A veteran who helped stop a terror attack on a train bound for Paris in 2015 is running for Congress in Oregon, and told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that liberal Democrat Peter DeFazio "no longer represents" the rural district.

Alek Skarlatos, a veteran of the Army National Guard who served in Afghanistan, said he became interested in politics after speaking with his state senator on a plane to Washington, D.C. and he was encouraged to consider running for office.

"I did some research and the more I learned about the [4th Congressional District] and everything that happened under Peter DeFazio, the angrier I was," said host Ainsley Earhardt.

THE STARS OF CLINT EASTWOOD & # 39; S & # 39; 15: 17 TO PARIS & # 39; OPEN ABOUT THE STARS LIKE THEMSELVES ON THE SCREEN

DeFazio has represented the Southwest Oregon area since 1987, chairs the Transportation Committee, and founded the Progressive Caucus. Skarlatos, who won the Republican primaries, said he believes DeFazio is too liberal for the area he represents, comparing the incumbent's platform to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"He co-sponsored the Green New Deal with AOC. He votes with AOC 96 percent of the time, but he's not from New York, Seattle or San Francisco. He's from rural Oregon. He just doesn't represent the district anymore." there was a time when it did, "Skarlatos said, adding that he is running a campaign halfway on issues he believes most voters will support.

"We need more political commitment in this country. I think the left and the right are dividing too much and there is a lot to be said about someone who can deal with the problems in the environment that most people care about and that is what we are planning to do it, "he said.

Skarlatos portrayed himself in the 2018 Clint Eastwood film "The 15:17 to Paris," which described the attempted attack on a train from Amsterdam to Paris. Skarlatos and two of his friends, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, were traveling to Europe in August 2015 when they disabled an Islamist gunman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trio were among a handful of people who helped attack and subdue the assailant, whose assault rifle had jammed. All three Americans received French citizenship last year during a special naturalization ceremony in Sacramento.

President Barack Obama in 2015 honored Stone with an Aviator Medal and a Purple Heart, while Skarlatos, who was a member of the Oregon National Guard, received the US Army Soldier Medal. USA Skarlatos ran for a position on the local county commission in 2018.

Lucia I. Suárez Sang of Fox News contributed to this report.