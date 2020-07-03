Hero performer for the US Army by becoming a US citizen – it was a "very happy and exciting day"

A former combat translator who worked alongside US troops in Afghanistan told "The Daily Briefing" on Monday that becoming a US citizen on Monday was "exciting."

"It is a very happy and exciting day for me and my family to become American citizens," Janis Shinwari said Monday, the day he and his two sons became Americans in a ceremony chaired by Ken Cuccinelli, the department's acting undersecretary. of National Security.

Shinwari is credited with saving the lives of at least five soldiers while the Taliban aimed at death.

Shinwari worked for eight years alongside Army troops while facing threats from Taliban militants for their collaboration with US forces. Authorities said it helped save the lives of five American soldiers, including Matt Zeller.

Zeller, then captain, and other troops were ambushed by Taliban fighters in 2008 while in the Afghan province of Ghazni. At some point, two Taliban militants attempted to sneak up behind him with the intention of killing.

"It was very difficult, especially when I discovered that my name was added to the list of Taliban killings to kill me or a member of my family," Shinwari told "The Daily Briefing" on Monday.

"It was very, very difficult not to be able to see my family and my children, my wife."

He said he stayed at the "base with the military" because being there was "safer."

He said that "he couldn't go out", but that every two or three months he went out to go to the bank to go out and get money to support his family.

"This was my biggest fear that when I went out without any army or without Americans, just into town and getting money from the bank and giving it to my family, it was a very scary time," said Shinwari.

"I was always afraid if they caught me, they would kill me and my family too," he continued. "I was concerned about my children and my wife, and everyone."

Like many translators in combat zones, Shinwari applied for a special immigrant visa, which was designed to give asylum to those who work with US troops abroad in the US The programs authorize 4,000 visas annually, but have been riddled with long waiting times.

A recent State Department report suggested the order book has worsened because only one person at the agency oversees the program.

Presenter Dana Dana Perino asked Shinwari if she knows others "who are waiting for this opportunity to become US citizens."

"Yes, we have many of them," he said in response. He explained that "most of those interpreters" are in the United States waiting to become US citizens, but there are "between 50 and 20,000 interpreters waiting in Afghanistan to obtain their visa and come to the United States."

Shinwari explained that now that he is a US citizen, his children can go to school.

"When we came back and Afghanistan, my children couldn't go to school," he said, adding that "they had no future" there, but now, in the United States, "they have a good future."

He said his son and daughter "both go to school and are very happy here."

Jennifer Griffin and Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.