Heroic Stranger Takes Driver Out of Burning Car in Dramatic Video

A Missouri man is commended for his bravery after bravely rescuing a driver who was trapped in a burning vehicle.

A Twitter video of the dramatic momentSubtitled "This Black Man is a Hero," it has garnered more than 800,000 views since it was uploaded on Wednesday night.

The selfless act occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis after Keilen Robinson, 23, crashed into the concrete median on Interstate 70 and was unconscious in her burning car, Fox News reports. Fellow motorcyclist Antonio Morgan heard the collision and immediately stopped to be able to free Robinson from the wreck, while onlookers filmed the ordeal.

"I had to get him out," Morgan told Fox News, adding that he did not give up despite the debris from the fire "burning my eyes and hurting my throat."

In fact, the heartbreaking 1.5-minute clip, which was captured by Morgan's 14-year-old son, showed the brave soul unsuccessfully trying to get the trapped driver out of his burning vehicle. He later revealed that he was hampered by the fact that Robinson was locked in by his own seat belt. After another failed extraction, another man can be heard on the scene urging Morgan to move away from the fire.

However, the determined rescuer persevered and managed to free Robinson before being engulfed by hell.

The clip ended with Morgan and other bystanders dragging Robinson to safety, and was attended to by a police officer.

"I am a protector by nature," Morgan replied when asked about his heroic act. "I'm just doing what comes naturally to me."

However, he also made sure to criticize the curious onlookers who stayed and recorded the incident instead of helping out.

"All of that is putting up a phone and not stopping and helping, that's enough," said Morgan. "Put down the phones and let's start this action."

Robinson, meanwhile, is eternally grateful to his savior. "I can't thank you enough, man," he said. “It will always be part of my life and the life of my family. That's a good man. "

The online masses backed their sentiment.

"That's the hero in my eyes. He didn't flinch at all." the original sprouted poster.

Another amazed commenter tweeted: “It is not an easy feat when your heart is racing 150 bpm and every instinct in you is telling you to run! He's a crazy superhero. "