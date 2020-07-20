Herschel Walker and Mark Cuban face off for BLM on the field

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker clashed with Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban on Sunday night in a heated exchange during a Fox News special that explored the state of race relations in the United States and civil unrest since the death of George Floyd.

In an interview with Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner during the & # 39; The Fight for America & # 39; special which aired on Sunday night, Walker was asked about the impact of racial tension affecting parts of the country and its impact on major U.S. sports leagues.

"Well, you know, one of the problems that I think we have is a lot of these sensitive issues that we don't want to address, but we don't want to address these sensitive issues, so what we're trying to do is dilute them and yell people down," he said. .

Walker, a well-known supporter of Trump, challenged the NFL and the NBA's decision to incorporate the phrase "Black Lives Matters" into their fields and sports jerseys, arguing that "some people may not believe in BLM."

"I'm not sure what they stand for," he said, "so how could the NFL say that we will support BLM or do this here without the players saying what they want because you can't put that on a player who can be on I disagree with you, "he explained.

Cuban said he strongly agreed with Walker, but insisted that the NBA's plan to paint the phrase "Black Lives Matters" on various basketball courts was a direct request from the players.

"This is important to our players and fans, but the most important thing for the United States is that we address these sensitive issues and try to help end systemic racism," he said.

"Wait, wait, no, no," Walker interjected. "I think Mark is absolutely right. We have to deal with it, but you don't do it saying that we will do it without knowing what you are doing. Nobody can think of solutions like we put BLM right …," he trailed off. .

"Not to question you, Mark, but do you know what the organization stands for? Besides saying Black Lives Matter. Because I say one of the things we have to address is that the lives of the United States are important."

Cuban quickly responded: "Herschel, they are not mutually exclusive. Every life matters, but when someone is in trouble, you turn to them first. The black community has had problems and I think, you know, systemic racism has been here for generations and it's not going to go away unless we do something about it. "