Herschel Walker: "It is time for us to unite"

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker said he I was disappointed Tuesday with politicians for "sitting on the sidelines doing absolutely nothing" until President Trump tried to reinstate the law and order the next few days of protests in Washington, D.C., Atlanta and other cities across the country.

"I'm upset," said Walker. "Things are getting worse. We are not coming together as people. "

Walker, a Trump supporter, criticized the media for encouraging racial division in the country, saying that the people who are damaging property and looting during protests across the country are "criminals." Walker suggested that "the peaceful protest should be from 9 to 5".

"It's enough," added Walker. "It is time for us to unite".

In another post about InstagramWalker called on leaders to execute "swift justice" in non-peaceful meetings. He also said that he supported the police and that he would support the protesters who did it peacefully.