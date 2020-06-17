Herschel Walker offers to send people who want to finance the police to countries without them

Former NFL runner Herschel Walker has offered to work with airlines to send people who want to finance the police to countries without them.

Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL, took his thoughts to Twitter in response to people who want to wipe out police departments across the United States.

"I have an idea … For all these people who don't want police, I'd love to meet with American Airlines, Delta and Southwest and make a deal to take them to countries that don't have police." I want you to be happy! Walker wrote.

On Sunday, Walker said he would serve as a black leader to help bring together all members of Congress to solve problems of racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

"We are civilized people," said Walker. "Why can't real congressmen / women and senators meet with leaders of all ethnic groups, both left and right, to find solutions … unless certain people in Washington don't want to see change? I am volunteering as one of the black leaders. "

Walker also recently retweeted his sonChristian on Twitter, who said he doesn't feel bad about the people who loot and burn buildings during protests nationwide.

"My father grew up in the south as a poor black man and became a remarkable athlete, businessman, and person," wrote Christian Walker. "No, I don't feel bad for the 'oppressed' people who run through the burning buildings. I don't feel it, I am grateful for my country / the opportunities it has given me."