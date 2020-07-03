Herschel Walker quotes the Bible verse: "Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did?"

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker once again shared his thoughts on Twitter.

On Thursday Walker said he was reading the Bible and quoted a verse from the book of Matthew that talks about forgiveness.

"I was reading the best book ever written, the Bible, and I read & # 39; But if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your offenses & # 39 ;. – Matthew 6:15, "Walker wrote.

Walker added: "Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did? Forgiving doesn't mean you get something in return. "

Walker, who played 12 years in the NFL, has made headlines recently by sharing his thoughts on the social media site. Recently, he offered to work with airlines to send people who want to finance the police to countries without them.

"I have an idea … For all these people who don't want police, I'd love to meet with American Airlines, Delta and Southwest and make a deal to take them to countries that don't have police." I want you to be happy! Walker wrote.

Walker, a well-known Trump supporter, also criticized the media for encouraging racial division in the country, saying that the people damaging property and looting during protests across the country were "criminals." At the time, Walker suggested that "peaceful protest should be 9-5."

"It is enough," Walker said. "It is time for us to unite".