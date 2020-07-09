Hershey & # 39; s Reveals Halloween Candy List In July, Adds 4 Creepy Candy To Repertory

Oh, the suffocating heat along with the hum of the air conditioning. If those two things don't spark thoughts about Halloween, what will?

HEINZ LAUNCHES KITS & # 39; CREAMZ & # 39; TO CONVERT POPULAR CONDIMENTS IN ICE CREAM

If you said crisp leaves, cool breezes or literally anything else that falls off, well, we don't know what to tell you, because ready or not, Hershey's here with his Halloween treat.

The chocolate brand has released four new chocolates ready for the spooky Christmas season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The new lineup was announced Wednesday and includes Reese's Franken-Cup peanut butter cups, Kit Kat Witch’s Brew, Hershey & # 39; s Vampire Milk Chocolate Kisses and Hershey’s Cookies’N ’Crème Fangs.

According to a press release for the haunting new sweets, both Franken-Cups and Witch's Brew will present a green cream, which will be paired with peanut butter for Reese's, and paired with a marshmallow flavor for KitKat .

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As for the Vampire Kisses, each will be filled with a "bright red strawberry flavored cream." Las Galletas & # 39; N & # 39; Crème Fangs will apparently be the same chocolate bar you already know (and maybe love), but with the "added flare" of looking like the bars have fangs.

Each candy will be available nationwide for a limited time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But since it's barely mid-July, you have a few months to really amplify those creepy cravings. Maybe this fun-sized smoothie can satiate your sweet desires in the meantime.