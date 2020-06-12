Hertz asks bankruptcy judge to allow him to sell more shares

The situation "potentially presents a unique opportunity for Debtors to raise capital on terms that are far superior to any debtor financing in possession," Hertz said in the court filing.
The shares closed just above $ 2 on Thursday when the overall market plummeted, but rose nearly 50% in early trading on Friday to around $ 3 a share. That's slightly above the price Hertz negotiated before filing Chapter 11.
Hertz said in Thursday's filing that he seeks to sell about 246.8 million shares not issued with the help of investment bank Jefferies Group.
The company touted the fact that by selling more shares, Hertz would not have to pay anyone.
Conversely, through more traditional forms of borrower-in-possession financing, bankrupt companies often obtain loans backed by company assets. They can help a business recover, but they still represent new loans that need to be repaid.
But a stock sale is a risky move. Issuing more shares could dilute the value of existing investors.
Also, investors who own shares in bankrupt companies are last in line, as the company pays creditors like banks and bondholders. Shares of a bankrupt company are generally voided, and if new shares are issued there is no guarantee that previous shareholders will receive new shares.
Hertz cited that fact in its court filing Thursday, saying it "would include the disclosure in any prospectus used to offer ordinary shares, highlighting that an investment in Hertz common shares carries significant risks, including the risk that common shares in ultimately they are worth nothing. "