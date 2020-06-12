Hertz asks bankruptcy judge to allow him to sell more shares





In a very unusual move, Hertz ( HTZ ) He asked a bankruptcy judge in a court filing Thursday if he would be allowed to sell up to $ 1 billion in new stock as part of his Chapter 11 reorganization.

Hertz seeks to take advantage of the fact that its shares have recovered from their initial drop immediately after filing for bankruptcy after the market closed on May 23.

The situation "potentially presents a unique opportunity for Debtors to raise capital on terms that are far superior to any debtor financing in possession," Hertz said in the court filing.