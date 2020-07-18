He's finally about to go real for the Yankees' Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole already has a Yankees record:

Most of the hoops jumped to reach the striped debut.

But now, barring another catastrophic event, and let's not rule that out for sure, the $ 301.3 million man has jumped for his last hoop. Time to do something that counts.

It's finally time for opening night.

"Nothing is guaranteed in 2020, so I'll take it one day at a time," the Yankees right-hander said after pitching six innings and 87 pitches in a game within the Yankee Stadium squad, allowing two runs and striking out five. and walking none. "I hope we get there because we have put in a lot of hard work … I am excited to start my career here as well."

He will not be at home as the Yankees will play at the home of the defending National Champions on Thursday night, and it will not be as loud as one would like, thanks to the coronavirus that rightly convinced the Major League Baseball to open the season without paying fans. The Yankees auditioned their version of fan artificial noise on Friday, and boy, was it so hard that even Aaron Boone admitted it sounded like someone was trying to tune into an AM radio. Personally, it reminded me of the night mutants in "I Am Legend".

Unfortunately, we take what we can get. MLB released some encouraging numbers from the COVID-19 test on Friday, with just six of more than 10,000 samples testing positive, and it looks like we'll at least make it to the start of the season.

The Yankees will definitely arrive without closer Aroldis Chapman, who is in quarantine, and probably without his best player of 2019 DJ LeMahieu, who returned to the stadium on Friday after his own quarantine. However, they should have Cole, who pitched in four Grapefruit League games before closing and then three games in-escalation during Spring 2.0 practice. Who formally showed up at the Yankees fan base seven months ago on Saturday, for heaven's sake.

He crushed him that day, and he really has yet to fail under the Yankees' employment. When you saw him work on Friday, walking into the Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" in the first inning, and then immediately foaming when "Bombers" hitter Mike Tauchman fouled three pitches, you regretted that made in An almost empty stadium. Yankees fans will love to see Cole's performance in person, and he will feed off that energy, if we ever get to that point.

"Everything he does is impressive," Cole wide receiver Gary Sanchez said through an interpreter.

Cole served consecutive home runs in the fourth inning to Mike Ford and Miguel Andujar, the byproduct, he said, of his broken things that abandoned him and put him into fastball counts, in which his teammates threw themselves. He prided himself on escaping a first and third jam in a fifth by hitting Kyle Holder and retiring Tauchman in an out to second.

"I have been watching the same games as you," Aaron Boone told reporters. "Things have been there."

This being the weirdest and worst year of all, Boone also had to answer a question about the retired right-hander Domingo German on Instagram retiring (Boone said he didn't know). Ay yi yi. Maybe baseball games can actually serve as a pleasant and momentary diversion from the rest of this crazy world. Perhaps Cole can set the example with his first start as a Yankee, first start (against the Nats' Max Scherzer) for sports in this new world.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to have a fake crowd noise. It's going to be 2020 coronavirus baseball," Cole said, laughing. "But I'm going to put the road jersey on for the first time. 'New York' on my chest. So (I'm) excited about it. He was excited about playing some high-stakes games with the guys. It's been a while since we've been there to do that.

"So (I'm) generally excited. I'm looking forward to it. And we'll start preparing to try and get a W in the next 24, 48 hours."

Her hoops leaped, the record unofficially set, Cole focuses her attention on a smaller round object: Rings. The chase begins on Thursday.