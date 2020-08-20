‘he’s-the-reason-i’m-here’:-trump-fires-back-at-obama

- 1 Trump fires back at Obama: He’s the reason I’m here
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Trump fires back at Obama: He’s the reason I’m here
- 2.2 Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
- 2.3 Lifelong Republican Charlie Dent will vote for Biden. Here’s why
- 2.4 President Trump urges boycott of tires he uses
- 2.5 Ex-DHS official: Trump thought tear gassing migrants was policy
- 2.6 Democrat roll call officially nominates Joe Biden for president
- 2.7 Poll: Majority of Americans embarrassed by US pandemic response
- 2.8 Parkland father: This is what Joe Biden taught me
- 2.9 Sen. Warren says she’s with Biden ‘all the way’
- 2.10 Cillizza: McCain video a hit, AOC a miss for DNC
- 2.11 DNC releases emotional video of McCain
- 2.12 Former Trump official backing Biden says others will speak out
- 2.13 Trump attacks Michelle Obama after her scathing speech
- 2.14 Biden was elected in 1972. Then this moment changed his life
- 2.15 Trump sows doubts about validity of election. CNN fact checks
- 2.16 ‘It’s up to us.’ Michelle Obama’s emotional call to action
Contents
JUST WATCHED
Trump fires back at Obama: He’s the reason I’m here
MUST WATCH
President Donald Trump was asked to respond to critical remarks excerpted from former President Barack Obama’s speech that were released ahead of their scheduled delivery at the Democratic National Convention.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
See More
Situation Room
President Donald Trump was asked to respond to critical remarks excerpted from former President Barack Obama’s speech that were released ahead of their scheduled delivery at the Democratic National Convention.