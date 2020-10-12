Hey Batta Batta Swing: 5 Interesting Baseball Facts

Baseball is one of America’s most favorite sports. It embodies American culture and has been part of its history for the longest time. The game is featured on several movies and television shows, and many people take an interest in it too. But before the sport came to be what it’s known for today, there’s a lot to its roots. Its features underwent many changes and whether or not you’re a fan of the sport, it’s good to know more about it.

Baseball facts

In this article, we’ll be sharing with you five interesting baseball facts for you to know more about the sport. These facts are great to share with your friends and family, and other sports enthusiasts as trivia at gatherings, or as something to add to icebreakers. Read on to find out more!

The Knickerbockers

In the 1800s, baseball was invented with rules by the Knickerbockers. Various groups of players already started creating rules for the baseball game in that time, but the Knickerbocker Base Ball Club of New York was the group that made the first genuine effort and got credited for it. This group became a huge part of baseball history in 1845. The founder of the group is Alexander J. Cartwright, who was an amateur player in New York before he became a legend. The Knickerbockers outlined a 20-rule parameter that set the foul lines, paces between the bases, and the limit of three outs. The set of rules made by the Knickerbockers still remain to this day.

The sweet spot

On a baseball bat, there is actually a “sweet spot” where you hit a ball with. This is located between five to seven inches from the end of the barrel of the bat. There is an automatic increase for a home run for a player if the ball is hit on this area of the bat. The “sweet spot” gives a satisfying crack sound once the ball hits this area, and there is also less vibration on it. The next time you’ll be playing a baseball game as recreation or something more competitive, take note of this, because it’ll definitely help you out in scoring a homerun.

How long does a game last?

Usually, a baseball game lasts for three hours. It was recorded that the fastest professional game only lasted for around 31 minutes. This was when the Winston-Salem Twins defeated the Asheville Tourists with a score of 2-1 on August 30, 1916. This game was held in Asheville, North Carolina. The game was originally scheduled at 2:00 PM, but it finished even before it was about to begin. On the other hand, the longest major league baseball (MLB) game lasted for eight hours in six minutes. This long game was the Chicago White Sox versus the Wilwaukee Brewers. For the game to complete, they had to take two days. Beginning on the 8th of May in 1984 at the Comiskey Park, the scores were tied up at 3-3 after 17 innings. On the following day, the game still resulted in a tie when there were no more score hits at 24 innings. Talk about a really long game, right?

An autographed baseball is gold!

We already know that autographed items can amount to a lot of money. But did you know that a particular baseball cost a whopping $191,200? Joe DiMaggio is a legendary baseball player that signed a baseball in 1961. That baseball was sold on the 5th of May in 2006. The auction was held at Dallas, Texas by the Heritage Auction Galleries. The whopping price already includes the buyers’ premium. With this, we highly recommend that you keep all your autographed items in case of a rainy day. Who knows how much they can cost when the time comes, right?

“Baseball” equals “s*x”

A funny and quite absurd fact about baseball is that in some places refer to the term as a metaphor for sex. When you’re at “first base,” it means you’ve already done mouth-to-mouth kissing. “Second base” means skin-to-skin contact or getting turned on. “Third base” means oral sex or touching the genitals with the mouth. And “homerun” means going all the way to full sexual intercourse. You can use this to talk about naughty things with your friends, and it will definitely spice up the conversation without giving too much information or details on your sexual escapades.

Hey batter batter, swing!

And those are five interesting facts about baseball. Baseball is cool and knowing more about it not only helps you learn about its origins, but it’s always good to have more knowledge on something that’s popular. When you’re at a gathering or party and the topics of discussion run out, it’s good to pitch (pun intended!) a new one. With these facts, you can make any bland conversation more awesome. So, we hope our article helps you in finding out more about this popular sport. Now, it’s time for you to share them with friends, family, and sports enthusiasts!