HHS Announces $ 10B In Coronavirus Relief Funds For High Impact Hospitals

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it will distribute $ 10 billion in a second round of financing for the high-impact area COVID-19 to hospitals starting next week.

HHS made the announcement through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). As areas across the country see spikes in cases of viruses and hospitalizations, HHS said it recognizes the need to quickly obtain funding for front-line health workers.

"The top priority for HHS administration of the Provider Relief Fund has been to obtain support as quickly as possible for providers who have been affected by COVID-19," said Alex Azar, HHS Secretary. "Because we have carefully targeted support, we are able to make payments to the neediest areas as the pandemic evolves, as we are doing with this round of funds."

Payments of the $ 10 billion funds will offer some relief to more than 1,000 hospitals across the country.

The second round of funding was based on a formula for hospitals with more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between January 1 and June 10, or one admission per day, or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions. Hospitals will be paid $ 50,000 for eligible admission.

The first round of funding, announced in May, was based on a formula that funded hospitals with 100 or more COVID-19 admissions between January 1 and April 10 and paid $ 76,975 per eligible income. These past payments were said to be taken into account in determining each hospital's payment in this second round.

The first round totaled $ 12 billion for 395 hospitals.

HHS is supporting healthcare providers through the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and the Health Care Improvement Act, which allocated $ 175 billion in aid funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers, including those disproportionately affected by this pandemic.

Payments from the Provider Relief Fund program during the two rounds total more than $ 20 billion, accounting for almost 12 percent of the entire $ 175 billion program.

