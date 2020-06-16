Hickenlooper apologizes for comparing politicians with slaves

Colorado Democratic Senate nominee John Hickenlooper apologized for earlier comments comparing politicians to slaves who were flogged in an "old slave ship," and said Monday that he realized those comments were "painful".

The video of the comments was unearthed and tweeted by Tay Anderson, a black member of the Denver school board who has been at the forefront of the protests following the death of George Floyd.

The video shows Hickenlooper, the former state governor, speaking at an event about political programmers.

"Imagine an old slave ship," he tells the audience. He says the programmers are the people who flogged the slaves to keep them rowing on the ship. "We choose officials who are rowing," said Hickenlooper. He added that politicians are often asked to do "difficult and thankless things," similar to slaves.

In a statement released through his campaign, Hickenlooper said: “Looking at this video from six years ago, I acknowledge that my comments were painful. I did not intend for them to be. I offer my sincerest apologies. "

Anderson has backed Hickenlooper's opponent, former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, in the Democratic primary for the Senate.

Hickenlooper has been seen as the front-runner to defeat current Republican Senator Cory Gardner, but has not escaped criticism from both left and right.

Hickenlooper, who was once part of the Democratic camp previously occupied for the presidency, earlier this month was scorned by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission after he failed to appear Thursday at a mandatory hearing, defying orders to do so. The panel considers a Republican complaint that private plane travel he made while the Colorado governor violated the state's gift ban.

"John Hickenlooper's never-ending efforts to avoid testifying about his use of company-paid private jets and a Maserati limousine have been rewarded with his contempt," Senate Republican National Committee (NRSC) spokeswoman Joanna said in a statement. Rodríguez. "Hickenlooper's blatant disregard for our legal system and the ethics laws of his state make it impossible for Colorado voters to trust him again with the elected office."

Hickenlooper's attorney Mark Grueskin had logged into the remote hearing 15 minutes after it started, citing problems with his internet connection. Hickenlooper was also subpoenaed by the commission to appear, but argued that the remote format of the hearing violates his right to face his accusers in person.

But he was also criticized when in early June he had trouble defining "Black Lives Matter" before saying that the term meant "every life matters."

"Black Lives Matter means that every life matters," said the former governor, according to the Colorado Sun.

"And the color of a person's skin has nothing to do with the wealth of their lives and their place in their family, in their neighborhood, in their community," he continued. "And that every life is sacred and every life deserves the protection of our public security system and our justice system."

Later he apologized, saying, "I tripped over my words."