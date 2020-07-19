Hidden giants have coronavirus-restricted training ground

Geographical advantage: giants.

MetLife Stadium is the East Rutherford shared home of the Giants and the Jets, but its proximity across the parking lot from the Giants' offices and the Quest Diagnostic Training Center will provide an additional flexibility for a team to navigate a field of coronavirus restricted training. The Athletic Health Jets Training Center is approximately 30 miles away in Florham Park.

In order to meet the NFL's social distancing guidelines described as "humanly impossible" by Ravens coach John Harbaugh, the Giants will wear multiple locker rooms within the stadium, complementing their usual space to dress in locker rooms intended for visiting. NFL teams or other tenants such as high school teams and the XFL. They will also have access to luxury suites such as makeshift meeting rooms when the exterior is not feasible.

The training venue will only be used for its three outdoor and one indoor fields.

The rookies will report to most league teams, including the Jets, on Tuesday, though the Giants delayed their first day until Thursday, when quarterbacks and injured players can join. The rest of the veterans expire on July 28.

COVID-19 testing for first-time returning Giants staff members began last week, and assistant coaches who reported from across the country were evaluated Friday. The NFL and its players union are still negotiating the details of how the camps will be operated and the procedures for handling the positive test results.

The Giants clarified their plan with the Jets, who had no objection. Logistics was first reported by NorthJersey.com and confirmed by The Post.