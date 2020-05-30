Hideo Kojima insists that Death Stranding was a best seller • newsdio

Hideo Kojima has insisted that Death Stranding was a best seller and has allowed Kojima Productions to fund their second unannounced project.

In an interview with the Japanese website Livedoor (translated by VGC), the creator of Metal Gear Solid said: "We have absolutely crossed the line that we needed to cross to be in the black, including recovering development costs, so what would call a Successful Result.

"We still have the PC launch to come, and we've made sure enough to start preparing for our next project, so there is no need to worry."

Death Stranding launched on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019 with positive reviews. It entered the UK boxed game list second, behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and sat behind Days Gone as the second biggest game released by PlayStation in 2019. Sony Bend's non-zombie killer sold about a third more copies during his UK. launch week Death Stranding saw UK boxed sales similar to those of The Order 1866 and Bloodborne, each of which traded similar amounts to Death Stranding during its first weeks of sale, all within 3,000 copies of each other. .

According to Famitsu's boxed sales data, Death Stranding has sold 262,827 copies in Japan. In the United States, Death Stranding was the seventh best-selling game in November 2019, according to The NPD Group. Death Stranding launches on PC on July 14.

So Death Stranding did enough for Kojima to advance to his next project, but what is it? We don't know yet, but we do know that his thoughts are becoming horrifying.

"It is still in the early stages of planning, so I can't say much, but deep down I am actively working on it," Kojima told Livedoor, before revealing his discomfort at the recent cancellation of a large mysterious project.

"A big project of mine was recently canceled, so I'm pretty pissed off, but that's the gaming industry for you," said Kojima.

In the same interview, Kojima denied having bought Metal Gear Solid and P.T. from Konami, saying "that's completely untrue". However, Konami is said to be conspiring to revive the Silent Hill franchise. In a statement issued to Eurogamer in January, the Japanese company said: "We cannot share anything at the moment, but we are listening to customer feedback and considering ways to provide the next title."