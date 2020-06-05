High Blood Pressure Patients Twice the Risk of Dying from Coronavirus, Study Finds

The international team of researchers, led by Fei Li and Ling Tao of the cardiology department of Xijing Hospital in Xian, China, studied the records of 2,866 patients treated in Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic was first noticed. Just under 30% of them had high blood pressure.

"Shortly after we started treating Covid-19 patients in early February in Wuhan, we noticed that almost half of the patients who died had high blood pressure, which was a much higher percentage compared to those with mild symptoms. Covid-19 ". Tao said in a statement.

The team found that 4% of patients with high blood pressure died, compared to 1.1% of those with normal blood pressure. After some adjustment for differences between patients, that resulted in a double risk of death for patients with high blood pressure. And 7.9% of patients who had stopped taking their blood pressure medications died.