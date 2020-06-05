High Blood Pressure Patients Twice the Risk of Dying from Coronavirus, Study Finds

The international team of researchers, led by Fei Li and Ling Tao of the cardiology department of Xijing Hospital in Xian, China, studied the records of 2,866 patients treated in Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic was first noticed. Just under 30% of them had high blood pressure.
"Shortly after we started treating Covid-19 patients in early February in Wuhan, we noticed that almost half of the patients who died had high blood pressure, which was a much higher percentage compared to those with mild symptoms. Covid-19 ". Tao said in a statement.
The team found that 4% of patients with high blood pressure died, compared to 1.1% of those with normal blood pressure. After some adjustment for differences between patients, that resulted in a double risk of death for patients with high blood pressure. And 7.9% of patients who had stopped taking their blood pressure medications died.
The researchers then went to a group of medical records of 2,300 more patients to see if it mattered what blood pressure medications they were taking. There have been concerns about medications known as ACE-2 and ARB inhibitors, which use a mechanism similar to the pathway used by the coronavirus to enter cells. Some doctors feared that these drugs could make it easier for the virus to infect cells.
But the team found no evidence of that.
"We were quite surprised that these results did not support our initial hypothesis; in fact, the results were in the opposite direction, with a trend in favor of ACE inhibitors and ARBs," said Tao. "Therefore, we suggest that patients do not discontinue or change their usual antihypertensive treatment unless directed by a physician."
"It is important for patients with high blood pressure to realize that they have an increased risk of dying from Covid-19. They must take good care of themselves during this pandemic and need more care if they are infected with the coronavirus," said Li.