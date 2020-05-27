High levels of air pollution related to an increased risk of MS







Air pollution may be another environmental risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis (MS), new research suggests.

A large cohort study of almost 550,000 people living in Italy showed that participants living in areas with high levels of pollutants were at significantly higher risk of developing MS than those living in areas with low levels of pollutants.

Dr. Roberto Bergamaschi

The results further confirm a relationship between exposure to air pollutants and the risk of MS that has been demonstrated in previous research, Roberto Bergamaschi, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Multiple Sclerosis, IRCCS Mondino Foundation, told Medscape Medical News , Pavia, Italy.

"Countermeasures that reduce air pollution can be important to public health, not only to reduce deaths related to heart and lung disease, but also the risk of chronic autoimmune diseases like MS," said Bergamaschi.

The findings were presented at the 2020 European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress, which moved to a virtual / online meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toxic pollutants

Various environmental factors can trigger an abnormal immune response that manifests in MS. The most studied are low vitamin D levels, cigarette smoking and an unhealthy diet, Bergamaschi said.

However, "other environmental factors deserve to be studied, including pollution," he added.

Among the most toxic air pollutants are particles (PM), which is a mixture of solid and liquid fine particles suspended in the Earth's atmosphere. The PM can vary from 2.5 microns (PM2.5) to 10 microns (PM10) in diameter.

The main sources of such pollutants are domestic and commercial heating (53%) and industrial activities (17%), followed by the use of road vehicles rather than road vehicles, agriculture and electricity production.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 3.2 million people worldwide die prematurely each year from lung cancer, cardiovascular disease and other diseases related to air pollutants, Bergamaschi said.

Epidemiological research has discovered a relationship between air pollution and MS. A large US study published in 2008 in Science of the Total Environment showed a significant association between MS prevalence and PM10 levels (P <.001).

Other studies have shown an increase in the number of clinical relapses of MS that were related to air pollution.

The current researchers evaluated the association between PM2.5 levels and MS prevalence in the northern province of Pavis, which has a population of 547,251 individuals in 188 municipalities.

Peculiar characteristics

Pavia is located on a flat territory that encompasses the highly industrialized regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. It has a high level of anthropogenic emissions or environmental pollutants from human activity, Bergamaschi reported.

The region also has "peculiar" geographical characteristics that "favor the accumulation of pollutants," such as the natural barrier of the Alps in the north and low wind speeds, he said.

The researchers identified 927 individuals with MS (315 men and 612 women) in the province. The overall MS prevalence rate was 169.4 per 100,000 population (95% confidence interval (CI), 158.8 – 180.6), which is 10 times greater than 50 years ago, Bergamaschi said. Additionally, this MS prevalence is higher than that of the United States, which is approximately 150 per 100,000 population.

Using sophisticated mapping of Bayesian disease, the researchers looked for clusters of MS. They also collected emissions data for PM2.5 from 2010 to 2017 from the database of the European Monitoring and Evaluation Program. They then divided the region based on the average winter concentrations of PM2.5.

Three different lateral areas of air pollution were identified. The northernmost region, which includes the large urban center of Milan, had the highest level of air pollution. Concentrations decreased the further south the researchers looked.

After adjusting for age, urbanization (population density) and deprivation rate, the results showed that living in areas with high levels of pollutants was associated with an increased risk of MS.

By controlling PM2.5 contamination, participants in urban areas had a higher risk of MS compared to rural dwellers (relative risk (RR), 1.16; 95% CI, 1.04 – 1.30; P = .003)

Bergamaschi said it is not clear if this risk is higher for certain types of MS. "To my knowledge, no study has looked at the possible relationships between MS phenotypes and air pollution," he noted.

The role of vitamin D?

Various mechanisms could help explain the relationship between air pollution and MS risk, he added. These include oxidative stress, which causes cellular damage, inflammation, and proinflammatory cytokine release.

Vitamin D is likely to play a role, too, Bergamaschi said. By penetrating into the lower strata of the Earth's atmosphere, ultraviolet B radiation is absorbed and scattered by suspended pollutants.

Several studies have highlighted the correlation between living in a contaminated area and vitamin D hypovitaminosis; "Therefore, air pollution can contribute to increasing the risk of MS by reducing vitamin D synthesis," he said.

Recent research has also shown that air pollution is associated with an increased risk of other autoimmune disorders, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

However, contamination alone is only part of the picture. The prevalence of MS in highly populated and polluted countries like China and India is low, with no more than 30 to 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Bergamaschi said.

"This discrepancy is explained by different genetic backgrounds. While Caucasians are particularly susceptible to MS, Asians are not," he said.

The study limitations cited included possible bias because the analysis did not include other possible contributing risk factors, particularly other contaminants, Bergamaschi said.

Commenting for Medscape Medical News, Lily Jung Henson, MD, chief neurologist at Piedmont Healthcare in Stockbridge, Georgia, said the findings provide "a fascinating insight" into possible causative factors for MS and warrant further investigation.

"This research also suggests other opportunities to look at, such as the progression of the degree of air pollution and the incidence of MS over time," said Henson, who was not involved in the study.

Bergamaschi and Jung Henson have reported no relevant financial relationships.

Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) 2020: Summary of 1957. Presented on May 23, 2020.

