High note, debt collectors, uncut gems and more

Theaters are still closed, but that doesn't mean we can't see new movies yet. Several new releases are coming to the broadcast that may help fill the void this weekend. We also have some recent releases that are also coming to various streaming services, offering the opportunity to catch up on some movies that might have been lost in late 2019 or early this year.

This week's offerings include a story of a pop star who was heading to theaters and instead going to VOD, an under-the-radar action sequel and an outstanding performance by Adam Sandler. We also have some horror, romance and the latest from Natalie Portman. Here are this week's broadcast picks.

The high note – digital

Originally, this was intended as a theatrical release but, given the current situation, that is not possible. Instead. Focus Features is choosing to skip theaters in favor of a premium VOD offering. The High Note, which comes from director Nisha Ganatra, will be available digitally on May 29. The film centers on pop star Grace Davis, whose talent and ego have reached incredible heights. Maggie, Grace's overworked personal assistant, is caught running errands as she aspires to become a music producer. Things come to a head when Grace's longtime manager presents her with an option that could alter the course of her career. The cast is led by Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Ice Cube, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Debt collectors – digital

Debt collectors may be the best choice for lovers of action movies this week. Available on digital platforms on May 29, this is a sequel to 2018 Debt collector. It stars Scott Adkins and Louis Mandylor, who are back as French and Sue. The sequel centers on the duo as they chase down several short guys who owe money to their boss, Tommy. They are sent to Las Vegas to pick them up from the owner of a dirty casino, who turns out to be a former lover of Sue & # 39; s. At the same time, a well-known drug lord is on his way to war, with the goal of killing French and Sue to avenge their brother's death. Jesse V. Johnson is in the director's chair. Surprisingly, despite only having five reviews counted at the time of writing this article, the film has a 100 percent spotless approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Uncut Gems – Netflix

The movie that earned Adam Sandler some of the best reviews of his entire career, and in the eyes of many should have earned him an Oscar nomination, is finally airing. Uncut Gems is now available on Netflix in the US. USA, which will give people a chance to miss out on this in theaters last year a chance to see what all the fuss was about. Directed by brothers Safdie, Josh and Benny, the film centers on a charismatic jeweler named Howard, played by Sander, who makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the greatest victory of his life. Howard must balance his business, his family, and his enemies in an attempt to get the final score. For what it's worth, critics generally loved it, but the general public seemed to be more divided.

The vast of the night – Amazon

The vast of the night, which airs on Amazon Prime Video starting May 29, is one of the biggest critical hits available to stream this week. Director Andrew Patterson's debut feature currently has an impressive 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The science fiction movie will also be played in selected theaters. The film takes place in the 1950s and is set in New Mexico. Follow a young switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) who discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever.

Premature – digital

Now streaming on Hulu, Premature offers something for those in the mood for romance. Directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green, the film has received stellar reviews from critics, currently 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes. It takes place on a summer night in Harlem and focuses on a 17-year-old poet, Ayanna. During his final months at home before going to college, he begins a summer romance with Isaiah, a music producer who recently moved to town.

I still believe – Hulu

This was one of the few films to have a theatrical theatrical release in 2020 before theaters closed. I still believe is a faith-based drama starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. It was previously available in premium VOD, and Blu-ray also recently hit the shelves. Now it's available to stream on Hulu, which is a cheaper option for those who already have a subscription. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, it tells the story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. Criticism was mixed here, but it boasts a stellar 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Confessional – shivering

For the multitude of terror we have Confessional, which airs exclusively on Shudder from May 28. This comes from director Brad T. Gottfred and delivers the found footage articles. It takes place after two mysterious deaths occur at a university the same night. Seven students are then blackmailed into revealing what they know inside a hidden confession booth. Their confessions will reveal the truth, not only about the deaths, but also about the confessional.

Because we are many – digital

Broadcasting through digital retailers on May 29, horror addicts may want to give Because we are many link. Specifically, those who enjoy demons and horror anthology movies. The collection features 13 short stories, all focused on different demons, with different directors addressing each of the 13 segments. Lawrie Brewster, Carlos Omar De Leon, Matthan Harris, Alex Harron, Andrew Ionides, Dane Keil, Mark Logan, Paddy Murphy, Gavin Robertson, Keith Robson, Tom Staunton, Brad Watson and Mitch Wilson contributed segments.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill – Hulu

Disappearance at Clifton Hill will air for Hulu subscribers starting May 29. The latest in IFC Midnight centers on Abby (Tuppence Middleton) who, after her mother's death, returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and the ramshackle motel that her family used to run. While there, she is engulfed in a mystery that has haunted her since childhood with the young man she saw abducted violently in the woods twenty-five years ago. When Abby sets out to search for the truth, she must face a shocking and long-buried conspiracy. Albert Shin directs.

Lucy in heaven – HBO

For those who may have missed this one in theaters last year (and the box office would suggest some people did) Lucy in heaven will air on HBO beginning May 30. This one, at least on the surface, apparently had a lot at stake. Fargo and Legion Creator Noah Hawley made his directorial debut with the drama, which sees Natalie Portman in the title role. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens and Zazie Beetz also star. It focuses on an astronaut who, after an incredible experience in space, returns to Earth and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. Critics were pretty tough on this upon arrival, but perhaps now is the perfect time to personally evaluate it.

