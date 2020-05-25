High rate of fatty liver disease in 9/11 responders







According to the researchers, the first to respond to the site of the 2001 World Trade Center attack may be at high risk for NAFLD.

In a retrospective look at 236 first responders who presented gastrointestinal symptoms to the World Trade Center Health Program, 195 (82.6%) had NAFLD, compared to 24% –45% of the general population, reported lead author Mishal Reja, MD, from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ

The increased rate of NAFLD among the first responders is likely due to exposure to toxins in ground zero, which can cause a NAFLD subtype known as toxin-associated fatty liver disease (TAFLD), wrote Dr. Reja in a summary published as part of the annual publication. Digestive Disease Week®, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

"I was not surprised (by these findings)," said Dr. Reja during a virtual press conference. "In previous literature examining TAFLD, it showed that populations exposed to these specific chemicals … at the ground zero site had extremely high rates, consistent with the rates we found in our study, of fatty liver disease "

Dr. Reja said September 11th responders were exposed to "many common toxins that are constantly in the occupational and environmental toxic literature." In particular, he named polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and vinyl chloride.

"Many of these toxins are … included in industrial solvents as well as in the demolition of buildings," said Dr. Reja. "So they have been around for so long and have been studied for so long (that we have) literature showing that these toxins are associated with fatty liver disease, which is how we came to the hypothesis in the first place."

The first responders were stratified by roles, which were associated with different levels of exposure. About 40% of the people in the study participated in the removal of debris from the site, a small group (4%) participated in the cleaning and maintenance, while approximately 30% -40% worked in more protected administrative functions.

Comparison of individuals in the study with TAFLD versus those without TAFLD revealed additional risk factors. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that obese people had a significantly increased risk of fatty liver disease, suggesting a synergistic effect.

"If you were exposed to these toxins at the World Trade Center and you were obese, (then) you are actually two to three times more likely to contract (TAFLD)," said Dr. Reja, noting that hypertension and diabetes were also identified as independent risk factors.

Dr. Reja and his colleagues are planning a prospective trial to investigate further. The study will likely involve 100-200 TAFLD responders, a similar number of individuals with NAFLD, and another group without liver disease.

The researchers reported that there were no external funds or conflicts of interest.

