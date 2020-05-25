High-resolution Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus features online leaks with curved edge display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch in August this year. Like all recent smartphone launches, Samsung will present the new series through an online event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and renderings of the Plus model have now been leaked online. These renderings show the design of the smartphone from all angles. The Samsung Galaxy Note Plus has curved edges unlike the Galaxy Note 20, which apparently has a flat screen. Multiple cameras are seen on the back, and the phone has an Infinity-O display.

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus have been filtered by Onleaks and Pigtou The phone has curved edges on the sides and minimal bezels on the front and bottom chin of the screen. The perforation screen design has the cut placed in the top center. The camera sensors on the back are placed in the upper left corner within a rectangular module. Three sensors are aligned in a vertical line with the periscope lens last. There is also an additional depth sensor under the flash.

The power and volume buttons are located on the right spine, and the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and S-Pen slot all reside at the bottom. The informant points out that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will be bigger but less thick than the Galaxy Note 20, with dimensions that measure 165×77.2×7.6mm. The previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will measure 161.8×75.3×8.5mm. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is reported to be the same thickness as the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is expected to have a 6.9-inch curved screen, slightly larger than the 6.7-inch screen reported on the Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus has an Infinity-O screen

Photo Credit: Pigtou

As mentioned, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to take place in August. There is expected to be a 120Hz display on the phones, and they should probably be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.