SANTA FE, N.M. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after a prominent New Mexico high school basketball player who was planning to play for the state's largest university was shot dead early Saturday, authorities said.

The teenager, a resident of Santa Fe, was charged with the death of FeDonta "J.B." of 18 years. White said the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. White and the 16-year-old boy had quarreled before the boy shot him, authorities said. The suspect fled and was arrested with the help of the Santa Fe police.

Authorities said shots were heard around 3:30 a.m. in a house that witnesses say was hosting a party. Friends were taking White to a hospital when they met rescuers, who took him the rest of the way, authorities said. White died in the hospital.

The Associated Press generally does not identify minors accused of crimes. The teenager is detained in a juvenile detention center, authorities said.

White, a 6-foot-8-inch forward for the Demons from Santa Fe High School averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 2019-20 season, and the team reached the Class 5A quarterfinals.

He announced in May that he would finish his courses early, giving up his senior year in high school to join the University of New Mexico team on a sports scholarship next season.

"We hope he joins the Lobo Family," the team tweeted Saturday. "He was an amazing young man with a bright future, our thoughts and hearts go out to his family and friends."

White was a true Hoop Dreams figure, at the forefront of a city-to-city rivalry against Capital High School that drew overflowing crowds and people glued to the radio broadcast.

He was deeply missed in the second half of the 2018-19 season when Santa Fe reached the 5A championship for the first time in 41 years. White had dislocated his kneecap, ending his year, the new Mexican from Santa Fe reported.

"Everything is just surreal," school principal Carl Marano told the newspaper. "He was an incredible young man who was preparing to fulfill his dream and be a Wolf."

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia said White's talent was a joy to sports fans across New Mexico

"It is indescribable to lose someone so young and with so much promise for the future," he said in a statement.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, police said.