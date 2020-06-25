High school student: the biggest lesson Covid-19 taught me (opinion)

A few days later, I entered my first-choice university and recorded my reaction when I opened my virtual acceptance letter.

And a few days after that, I heard New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announce that all New York schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year.

So, I guess I will spend the last few weeks of high school in bed with my laptop, and I will not shake hands with my principal as he presents me with the diploma symbolizing 13 years of my life.

These past few months of staying home and social estrangement have been unusual, but also revealing. The people I'm used to seeing in person every day suddenly appear on my screens. People of all ages have felt a sense of dislocation and dependence on technology during this time, but my generation is in a unique position.

Many people assume that Gen Zers prefer everyday screen-mediated interactions: We have been using modern technology since before we could walk, so naturally we would not be so affected by social distancing. Whether it was Snapchat, Facetime, or TikTok, my age group had actively chosen to communicate digitally long before Covid-19 forced us to do so.

But even if we are digital natives, the assumption that we are comfortable living a fully digital life is wrong. We value in-person interactions more than most people think. And now that this privilege has been taken from us, it is simply obvious.

Studies have shown that social interaction is beneficial to our physical and mental health, and that relationships are particularly important in adolescence. Social isolation, by contrast, has a negative impact on brain development and behavioral patterns, and can weaken communities and even our democracy.

These are not surprising facts. However, prior to this pandemic, many people my age thought that we could meet this need for human connection by communicating with others online.

Clearly, we were wrong. Being quarantined has affected the way I feel, behave, and sleep, and my friends have told me they feel the same way: more anxious, lonely, and unhappy. Facetime, Zoom, iMessage and other forms of digital communication do not have the same effect as being with our friends and loved ones in person, or in a classroom with our teachers and classmates.

Going to school is not something we thought we would miss, as we went through some key years of pressure and stress. But remote learning removes much of what makes high school enjoyable and special. Although I can keep in touch with my close friends through technology, I don't get the spontaneous and unplanned interactions that occur in real life.

In fact, one of the paradoxes of remote learning is how limiting it can be. Somehow, I find it more difficult to get out of my comfort zone. There are people I will never have a chance to communicate remotely with, but I still appreciate seeing on a daily basis: my favorite high school teacher; a girl in my math class who helps me when I'm struggling; The friendly security guard who always gives me a maximum of five.

I miss this feeling of chance, and now I recognize that it is key for children my age to feel noticed, supported and happy. School is more than just learning in the classroom, and it seems impossible to have this sense of community and sense of belonging online. Close your laptop and you will be alone again. This experience has made many of us realize how much we need school, not just an education.

As teens, we are going through fundamental life changes and learning to form healthy relationships. We are discovering who we are and with whom we want to surround ourselves. We hope that many high school seniors like me will attend college in the fall and want to forge new friendships there to shape the next four years of our lives.

Many of us plan to meet our new college buddies at accepted student events, but that's not happening. Unfortunately, this means that we will be more reliant on social media to make friends before we hit campus. Meeting someone will consist of looking at their Facebook profile or having a quick exchange of text, not exactly a deep commitment or even all of this spontaneous.

Not only can this make it harder for us to find our place, but it can also make us increasingly dependent and even consumed with how we appear online. This is something we should stay away from, as excessive dependence on social media has been shown to affect a person's happiness.

If what we learn from this experience is that in-person interaction is less necessary now that we are more comfortable with remote communication, we are learning the wrong lesson.

Although many of us can have classes in video chat, and we can have meetings on the phone and watch an entire series on Netflix instead of talking to our friends, we shouldn't.

We must not only return to our former way of life, but place an even greater emphasis on community, real-life engagement, and the now rare pleasure of off-screen human interaction.