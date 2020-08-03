Highs and lows of Yoenis Céspedes's time with the Mets

Yoenis Cespedes' rollercoaster ride of a Mets career came to an end on Sunday afternoon with the announcement that she will choose to exit the season due to COVID-19 concerns and her contract will expire after this season. shortened.

Here's a look at some of the ups and downs of his troubled time as Met:

Maximum

July 31, 2015: The Mets land Cespedes just before the trade deadline, sending prospects Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa to the Tigers.

September 9, 2015: In a series of Nationals sweeps that basically engulf the National League East, Cespedes leads in seven runs and home runs twice. In the end, his two-run shot on the eighth test is the winner of the game.

July 5, 2016: Cespedes is voted as a starter for the All-Star Game, although he does not play due to injury.

November 29, 2016: After taking the Mets to consecutive tiebreakers, Cespedes agrees to the terms of a $ 110 million, four-year contract.

July 24, 2020: In his first game in more than two years, Cespedes hit a solo home run in the seventh inning when the Mets beat the Braves on Opening Day this truncated season.

Low

October 27, 2015: Cespedes plays poorly, then kicks, a ball from Alcides Escobar that turns into a home run inside the park leading to the first home inning in Game 1 of the World Series. The race would return to chase the Mets in a 5-4, 14-inning loss to the Royals.

August 4, 2016: Cespedes enters the 15-day disabled list (now called the disabled list) with a quadruple injury. The day before, former major league player Kevin Millar tweeted a photo of himself playing golf with Cespedes, raising questions about whether that has a role in the injury, which the Mets deny.

July 20, 2018: After being out for more than two months with a strained right hip flexor, Cespedes homered in a victory over the Yankees. Then, however, he reveals that he needs surgery on both heels. He missed the rest of the season and the entire 2019 campaign.

May 20, 2019: The Mets announce that Cespedes fractured his right ankle while on his ranch in Florida after a "violent" fall. The Post later reports that he was injured on the ranch by entering a hole after an interaction with a wild boar and this leads to his base salary this year being reduced by $ 23.5 million after an agreement to avoid a complaint hearing.

August 2, 2020: Cespedes doesn't show up to the ballpark for a game against the Braves, which worries him about his health. Later, the Mets announce that he has chosen to exit the season due to COVID-19 concerns, effectively ending his time as Met with his contract expired after the season. The Post reports that he was upset about being sent to the bench and concerned that he would be kept out of the lineup to prevent him from reaching lucrative performance bonuses.