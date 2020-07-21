Hilary Duff quarantined with her children: "It has actually become the norm"

While many parents have struggled to keep their children busy during the coronavirus quarantine, Hilary Duff is singing a different song.

The 32-year-old actress is the mother of two children: Luca, 8, whom she shares with former Mike Comrie, and Banks, 1, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

Duff spoke to E! Recent and open news about being trapped at home with your little ones.

She admitted that "some days are better than others," but overall, things are going well.

"Obviously I want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight that," said the singer and actress. "It has actually become the norm: 'This is what we are doing', you know, we are still in this 'and it is no longer so much panic as' I can no longer do it. "I mean, we're in this for a while and I think some days are better than others."

He added that certain luxuries have also contributed to the family's well-being since the new virus outbreak.

"It's hard to complain because we have a pool and a backyard … and we have everything we need. We have food," Duff explained. "But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still a challenge at times."

Like many other parents, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star has had to tackle homeschooling since quarantine began, but it's what happens after school ends that Duff is concerned about.

"When I was finishing school, I started to panic and I thought, 'How am I going to keep my son entertained all day? You know, now what?" He said.

Since then, however, the star has found ways to keep her children busy.

"We are doing well," he said. "We've created obstacle courses in the backyard with hula hoops and pool floats, and we play a lot of Monopoly and play like crazy. So we're fine."

Also, having two children who get along has been a bonus.

"My children, it was different to have them so separated and it was a beautiful thing to see my son play with my daughter every day and, like, you really want to, you know?" the singer of "So Yesterday" was released.

"I was concerned that they had nothing in common, but he is so good to her and she is obsessed with him. So that has been an advantage. I am not working and I am just as tired as at the end of this year." the day … there are so many times when I feel so grateful to see their bond and have an uninterrupted time with family. "

Fortunately, Duff has a great partner in crime in Koma, 33, to help her face the challenges of parenting in the midst of a pandemic.

"We are doing very well and he is the best. He is very sweet," Duff said. She and Koma, a musician, were married in December of last year.

She continued, "So he has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He has been very busy right now obviously because he can do everything on his own. But I'm home all day. So we came up with in this routine where she lets me sleep and spends the first three hours with the children in the morning because she knows that, once they see me, they just love me. Literally, none of my friends say they have the same thing at home. So, I'm really thankful that he's super involved. So it's been great. "

Duff has talked a lot about his life during the pandemic.

In particular, the star took to Instagram to blow up the July 4 partygoers, calling them "holes" for not wearing masks.

He also recently shared a photo of her lounging in her pool with no little one around, commenting, "This NEVER happens."