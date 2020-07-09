Hilary Duff shares a photo of herself relaxing by the pool without her kids: 'This NEVER happens'

Hilary Duff is enjoying some solo time.

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star showed off her toned figure in a shared swimsuit photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, Duff, 32, lounges on an inflatable pool raft while enjoying a book, "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell, as she told a fan in the comments, and a drink. For her relaxing day at the pool, Duff donned a two-piece brown bikini paired with white sunglasses.

HILARY DUFF BLASTS HOLIDAY PARTY BETWEEN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, JOKES ABOUT 'RUNNING BY THE PRESIDENT & # 39;

"This.Never.It happens," he admitted in the caption. "If I could stop the rushing thoughts of the end of the world / deal with the mess in my garage / and count the fruits and vegetables / glasses of water my children drank today, it would be an evvvvven cooler."

The singer, who is the mother of Luca, 8, and Banks, 1, received a lot of support in comments from fans who understand what she's facing.

"I feel this. 5 children and a 'messy' house plus the current state of the world = anxiety," wrote one fan.

HUGH JACKMAN, 51, SENDS THE FANS TO A FRENZY WITH A NEW POST: YOU'RE NEVER AGE

"Oh wow. What counts. I felt that in my soul," said another. "Living through you rn girl hahaha".

A third commented, "It is comforting to know that you also deal with racing thoughts, stay on top of 'required' tasks, and find it difficult to take your time. I feel that every day, and I don't even have children! Much love."

Another follower noted that alone time is a "rare occurrence for mothers."

Duff has spent a lot of time with his little ones lately, even basking in the sun with Banks on the Fourth of July.

In a post to commemorate the occasion, Duff said that she and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, took Banks for a ride and a car ride to celebrate the day, but were not happy to see people leaving party in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It really seems that the Americans just don't care about each other … somehow this pandemic has become a political stance between the parties … that's a scratch for me," he wrote in the caption. "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be free of Covid."