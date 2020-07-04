Hillary Clinton, citing "dark times," urges Americans to register to vote on the Independence Day message

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cited "dark times" in an Independence Day message Saturday and urged Americans to march and register to vote.

"In dark times, it is important to remember that the United States can be what we make of it," he said on Twitter. "We have more power than we can imagine when we wield it together."

Clinton attached a photo of her with President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea, and urged supporters to "keep raising our voices, marching and registering to vote."

"We will celebrate everything we achieve next Independence Day," he said.

It is Clinton's latest statement that shows she remains focused on what she hopes will be the defeat of her 2016 rival, President Trump, in November.

In an interview published Friday with The Hollywood Reporter, she claims she would have handled the coronavirus pandemic better than President Trump.

"We could not have stopped the pandemic at our borders in the way that Trump originally claimed, but surely we could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better and more responsible behavior," he said.

She went on to say that while it is not in the letters for her to run for president again, she believes she would defeat him in November if she were on the ballot.

"Yes," she said. "But I think people think this is a referendum on him."