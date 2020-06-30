Hillary Clinton criticizes Trump's claims that he received no information about the rewards to US troops: "I would have read my damn writings."

The White House in recent days has maintained that the President was unaware of an effort by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers.
"Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton, a woman with a powerful mind, would have managed this pandemic?" Streisand wrote.
He pressed Monday if the information had been included in the President's Daily Report, a written document that includes the most important and urgent information from the intelligence community, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said only that Trump " was not personally informed. "
Trump is not known to read the President's Daily Report completely or regularly, something that is well known within the White House. Instead, his intelligence officials brief him orally two or three times a week. The White House maintains that it was not informed of this in the oral session.
Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, concluded her endorsement with Biden's hope: "I wish he was president right now."