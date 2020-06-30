Hillary Clinton criticizes Trump's claims that he received no information about the rewards to US troops: "I would have read my damn writings."

The White House in recent days has maintained that the President was unaware of an effort by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers.

Clinton had no hesitation when she responded to a tweet from legendary singer Barbra Streisand, a vocal critic of the president, criticizing Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton, a woman with a powerful mind, would have managed this pandemic?" Streisand wrote.