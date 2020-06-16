Hilton fires 22% of its corporate staff

The hotel chain is also extending existing permits for many of its corporate employees for an additional 90 days. Hilton ( HLT ) announced initial permits, as well as temporary executive pay cuts, in late March.

"Never in Hilton's 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that takes travel to a virtual standstill," CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a press release, adding that he was "devastated" by the decision.

Covid-19 destroyed the global tourism industry, resulting in temporary hotel closings, border restrictions, and flight reductions. Large hotel chains were some of the biggest victims, including their rivals. Marriott ( SEA ) and Hyatt ( H ) .

Marriott, the world's largest hotel chain, also suspended some employees in March. Last month, the company said the pandemic is "having a more severe and sustained financial impact on Marriott's business than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis combined."