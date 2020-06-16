Hilton fires 22% of its corporate staff

The hotel chain is also extending existing permits for many of its corporate employees for an additional 90 days. Hilton (HLT) announced initial permits, as well as temporary executive pay cuts, in late March.
"Never in Hilton's 101-year history has our industry faced a global crisis that takes travel to a virtual standstill," CEO Christopher Nassetta said in a press release, adding that he was "devastated" by the decision.
Covid-19 destroyed the global tourism industry, resulting in temporary hotel closings, border restrictions, and flight reductions. Large hotel chains were some of the biggest victims, including their rivals. Marriott (SEA) and Hyatt (H).
Marriott, the world's largest hotel chain, also suspended some employees in March. Last month, the company said the pandemic is "having a more severe and sustained financial impact on Marriott's business than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis combined."
Hyatt also announced last month that it would lay off 1,300 employees "due to the historical decline in travel demand and the slow rate of recovery expected."
American hotels have lost more than $ 30 billion in revenue and nearly 6 out of 10 rooms are empty, according to the American Association of Hotels and Accommodations.
Still, there are some signs of hope for a slow recovery. The leisure and hospitality industry added 2.5 million jobs in May, a change from the 7.7 million it lost in April. And hospitality analysis company STR also noted an increase in hotel occupancy for the week ending June 6.