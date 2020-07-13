Hilton requests an education tax refund if schools don't reopen: "Why should you pay for the service you're not receiving?"

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton suggested on his show Sunday that parents should receive education tax refunds if schools remain closed in the fall.

"We believe in decentralization in this program and we believe above all in popular power," said Hilton during her opening monologue.

"It's time to wear it in this school fiasco. If your child's school doesn't open in the fall, demand your money back so you can find an alternative. It's your child, your tax dollars. Why should you pay for the service? what are you not going to get?

DEVOS VOTES TO OPEN SCHOOLS IN AUTUMN

Hilton's comments come after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos voiced plans for American schools to open for classroom-based classes in September, and threatened to withhold funds from schools that don't reopen for the new school year. .

As President Trump continues to push for a fall reopening, some Democratic governors are backing down, vowing to delay learning on-site for the next semester if it's not safe for students and staff.

TRUMP SAYS IT DOES NOT AGREE TO THE CDC'S SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDELINES, CALL THEM & # 39; IMPRACTICES & # 39;

"This is not certain, it is harming our children," Hilton said.

"Reopen schools or return my school money," he added. "Take him to court … fight for his rights and his money. Tell the school board, tell your mayor … if you are not going to open my son's school, I want my school money back" .

"Facing the bureaucrats".