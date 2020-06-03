His 5 Best (& 5 Worst) Films According To IMDB

David Lynch's works are incredibly well known, but from Eraserhead to Dune, which are his best (and which ones didn't match)?

David Lynch is one of the most revered directors of all time. In the 1970s, he was noted for his incredible gift for turning some truly experimental movies into iconic movie milestones. Only a few years later, he developed the television series. Twin peaks, which is often listed as one of the best television shows ever made.

Of course, among his amazing body of work, there are a few mistakes. We have used the IMDb user rating system to compare the top five Lynch movies to the bottom five. The results are quite interesting, as this is a man who has only made ten movies …

eleven HONORABLE MENTION: Twin Peaks (8.8)

Now, we really can't include Twin peaks below, as it is a television show rather than a movie, but its impact and importance on David Lynch's career cannot be underestimated. The horror show had an impressive career in the 1990s and managed to resist when it returned in 2009, with its surreal beauty straight from the mind of its creator.

10 BEST: Lost Highway (7.6)

Like most of his work, Lost highway He took various creative risks in his cinematography. It was presented in a timeline that Lynch described as a "psychogenic leak" and has been compared to a Mobius Strip. It may sound too confusing to hold on to, and that's probably what Lynch was looking for in some way, but the film (and its soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor) were very well received.

9 9 WORST: draft (7.4)

A list in which the genius of Eraser He goes on to describe how Lynch's fifth worst movie really strengthens the idea that he has had some really brilliant movies and only really made ten movies.

Shot in black and white that really made the industrial landscape and horrifyingly creepy atmosphere of the film stand out, it's a true marvel of cinematography. Add to that your amazing score (also built by Lynch himself) and you get a masterpiece that will stand the test of time as one of the best experimental movies ever.

8 BEST: blue velvet (7.8)

Another of Lynch's neo-noir experiments, Blue velvet it was his attempt to regain favor with his audience and critics after the failure of Dune. It took a surreal style (although nothing comparable to Eraser) which ended up securing Lynch an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

7 7 WORST: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (7.3)

We may not have been able to recount the original execution of your very strange television show Twin peaks as one of Lynch's best or worst movies, but his 1992 attempt to turn the series into a movie can certainly make it onto this list.

Much of the show's cast reprized their roles (alongside David Bowie), making it little more than a glorified episode of the show, actually. However, it probably should have been an episode, as it was a massive box office bomb, even though it has received good reviews in retrospect.

6 6 BEST: The Direct Story (8.0)

The direct story It was interesting. He bombed at the box office, probably because it sounds like one of the most boring stories imaginable: a man drives a lawn mower from Iowa to Wisconsin. However, he was very well received by critics, who praised his direction (decidedly more "normal" than much of Lynch's work) and his dialogue.

5 5 WORST: Wild at Heart (7.2)

We are not talking about strange television series, but the David Lynch movie, Wild at heart. Very similar The direct storyThis movie took a slightly more "normal" approach, but it didn't work as well. Laura Dern and Nick Cage played the lead roles, but the critical response at the time was quite mixed.

4 4 BEST: Mulholland Drive (8.0)

While it doesn't advertise as a horror movie per se, Mulholland Drive It has some of the most tense moments in film history, as well as one of the biggest scares in history.

He watched Lynch return to his experimental roots, delivering a confusing narrative that was difficult to decipher, while also trying to keep the film open to make it into a television series.

3 WORST: Inland Empire (6.9)

One of his many movies creatively controlled from almost every angle by Lynch himself was 2006 Inner empire. It was also another of his many collaborations with Laura Dern, although not exactly successful … Despite an interesting plot, the film ended up receiving mixed reviews.

2 BEST: The Elephant Man (8.1)

His most famous work The elephant Man, retained many of the body horror elements of Eraseras well as an equally creepy black and white shooting style. However, instead of a creepy film full of tension, this John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins-style film was a drama that followed the true story of the severely deformed Joseph Merrick.

He received eight Academy Award nominations and was the catalyst in creating the Best Makeup and Haircut award presented next year.

one WORST: Dune (6.5)

The less you can say about Dune the best. It is the only "bad" Lynch movie. Instead of creating a mysterious score himself, he left it to Toto and Brian Eno; Instead of an element of atmospheric terror, it was due to dystopian science fiction. Despite this, his surreal approach was still present, and it just didn't work. Still, the film has managed to attract a cult following.

