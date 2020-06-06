His 5 Best (& 5 Worst) Films According To IMDb

Often considered one of the greatest actors of all time, Marlon Brando is an impressive Hollywood force. Here are his best and worst IMDb movies.

Often considered one of the greatest actors of all time, Marlon Brando is an impressive Hollywood force. It first emerged during the Golden Age of cinema, starring in a variety of films spanning a wide range of tones, before ending his career fifty years later, after accepting the major changes the film industry experienced during his career. Right in the middle of that, he was the face of what is often considered the best movie ever made.

These are some of the worst Brando movies and others that are considered the best, according to the IMDb ranking.

10 BEST: Long live Zapata! (7.4)

The first entry in Marlon Brando's Top Five Films list is a movie you've probably never heard of. Long live Zapata! He had his script written by legendary author John Steinbeck and placed Marlon Brando in the lead role.

The film was intended to be a representation of the life of the Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, combining a highly realistic setting with a fictional story.

9 9 WORST: The Formula (5.6)

A few years later The Godfather had cemented Marlon Brando's name even further in film history, took on the role of Adam Steiffel in the John G. Avildsen mystery film, The formula, in 1980.

It was not well received, mainly for its twists and plot, rather than acting.

8 BEST: A streetcar named Desire (8.0)

Adapted directly from the well-known Tennessee Williams play, Marlon Brando assumed Stanley's much-loved role in A Streetcar Named Desire. While the film did have some notable differences from the play, it was nonetheless much loved.

In particular, Brando's performance has gone down in history as one of the best of all time. Her call of "Stella!" It is perhaps one of the most sought-after movie lines in history.

7 7 WORST: Candy (5.3)

Candy it comes from a genre of film known as "farce", in which physical humor and improbable situations are amplified to achieve a comic effect.

This movie is not the typical style that you would connect with Marlon Brando … Although it had a great soundtrack and a cameo by Ringo Starr, the film did not receive much critical praise.

6 6 BEST: on the seafront (8.1)

One of the many crime movies Brando would eventually call himself was the 1954 one. On the sea trip. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor, while the film took home the Best Film and Best Director awards and became one of the first films added to the Library of Congress in 1989.

Perhaps most notable about the film is its score: it was the only film that did not originate from a stage show that had an original score by the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

5 5 WORST: free money (5.1)

Free money It was the penultimate acting role assumed by Marlon Brando. The black comedy drew a cast of stars (although it was still produced independently) but failed to make a wave among critics. Its plot was poorly managed and the comedy elements weren't exactly fun.

It was a shame that roles like this populated the last years of such an incredible actor.

4 4 BEST: Apocalypse Now (8.4)

Then The GodfatherMarlon Brando partnered again with Francis Ford Coppola for the incredible war movie, Apocalypse now. Set in the Vietnam War, the film follows the character of Martin Sheen (Captain Benjamin Willard) as he travels downstream to assassinate Brando's character (Colonel Kurtz).

The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and marked another in a line of incredible roles for Brando.

3 WORST: Dr. Moreau's Island (4.6)

Another of Brando's later roles came out of nowhere. He's not exactly known for his commitment to science fiction or horror, but this movie combined both.

During filming, Brando's daughter committed suicide, leading to her effectively abandoning the film and forcing her character's prominence to be minimized. While this is, of course, understandable, Brando didn't exactly help beforehand either: He refused to learn his lines and fed them while filming through an earpiece.

2 BEST: The Godfather (9.2)

Widely regarded as the best movie of all time, Francis Ford Coppola & # 39; s The Godfather It is a work of art from all angles. While technically Brando plays the title role of Vito Corleone and his face is on the cover of every poster and DVD, many forget that his character really dies quite early in the movie.

Despite this, it is enough to praise the genius of his acting and earn him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

one WORST: Christopher Columbus: The Discovery (4.5)

No, that is not Christopher Columbus the director, that is Christopher Columbus the man who discovered the "New World". The film starred Marlon Brando (almost alongside Timothy Dalton, who retired) and Tom Selleck.

Both were nominated for the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor, with Selleck winning. Notable critic Roger Ebert was particularly critical of the film, suggesting that it was one of the most hated films of all time.

