His 5 Best (& 5 Worst) Films According To IMDb

Each of M. Night Shyamalan's films varies enormously in terms of IMDb scores, with a wide range of good and bad reviews from critics.

One of the most divisive and strange entities in the world of cinema is M. Night Shyamalan. The only thing everyone can agree on is that he has a great name. The only thing no one can agree on is whether he is really a good director. He is known for a very short period in the 1990s, where he created excellent work, and then a horrible period in the 2000s when his production was considered less than stellar.

We've compared its top five worst movies to the top five using IMDb user ratings, and there is an exceptional range in the results.

10 BEST: Signals (6.7)

One of the many Shyamalan horror movies was Signals. It starred Mel Gibson (oh no) and Joaquin Phoenix (oh yes) and was released in 2002, just before the big recession in his career.

Of course, the average response to the movie started showing a downward-pointing side of Shyamalan, but managed to keep the tension and turns to a fairly high level for this movie.

9 9 WORST: Lady In The Water (5.5)

Considering that this movie was taken from Shyamalan's worst filming period, it's actually not horrible. Despite this, it is not good either. Bryce Dallas Howard was as strong as ever, but critics especially hated the way Shyamalan played a big role, despite not being a good actor at all.

8 BEST: glass (6.7)

Shyamalan was always good at turning a movie around, even when it didn't make any sense. The twist on his 2016 movie Division was that it was actually a sequel to Unbreakable.

After the reveal of that, he was free to wrap up the trilogy with the star-studded but lackluster crossover / sequel. Cup in 2019. The elements of a superhero movie and thriller are there, but none really worked.

7 7 WORST: The Event (5.0)

Another film from Shyamalan's period of creating seriously disappointing works was The event. It started out quite promisingly, with a story of four people trying to carry out a natural disaster, before going on to more of the incoherent gibberish that Shyamalan is so eager to deliver for some reason.

6 6 BEST: unbreakable (7.3)

One of the most impressive Shyamalan movies of all time was Unbreakable. Bruce Willis discovers that he is indeed a superhero and embarks on an exciting and thrilling journey. It flips the superhero genre and has been considered one of the best movies of the year 2000. Even Tarantino loves it.

5 5 WORST: After Earth (4.8)

The amount of shame Will Smith has regarding After Earth it almost sums up what a disaster his collaboration with his own son was. One of the things that Shyamalan really couldn't do anything about was how awful the co-stars were in their roles, but his direction was also poor, with boring stories and a strange dependence on Scientology that really didn't help him.

4 4 BEST: Split (7.3)

In 2016, Shyamalan managed to redeem himself slightly after a period of truly awful movies in the mid-2000s.

Division It was marketed as another of his psychological horror movies, but it stood out with a twist that had never been attempted before. The twist was that the movie was a sequel to Unbreakable, thus preparing your audience to Cup A few years later. It may not have had much of an impact on people unfamiliar with UnbreakableBut it's hard to imagine how exciting that moment must have been for people familiar with the 2000 movie.

3 WORST: Praying in anger (4.7)

Interestingly, Shyamalan's second worst film is not actually from his abominable period of cinematic disasters in the 2000s, but his first directorial departure. Directed, wrote, produced and starred Praying in anger back in 1992. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the low-budget drama received fairly poor reviews across the board.

2 BEST: The sixth sense (8.1)

The only film that has effectively saved Shyamalan from going down in history as one of the worst directors of all time is The sixth Sense. In fact, it is the genius and skill required to make a film of this caliber that is probably the reason why studios have a certain level of faith in it to this day.

It probably has the best-known twist in film history (aside from "no, I'm your father") and it really grabs the audience from start to finish. It's a triumph for the directors, and when you realize that Shyamalan wrote the movie too, it all gets even more impressive.

one WORST: The Last Airbender (4.1)

Avatar, the last airbender It is a franchise loved by many around the world. In 2010, he hit the big screen with Shyamalan at the helm. He also wrote the script. The hype was staggering and the film was a box office hit. Unfortunately, it is considered one of the worst movies ever made. Everything about the film was diabolical, from the story full of inconceivable plot holes, the terrible performance of almost everyone involved, the horrible visual effects and what seems like a total inability to direct a film. A real disaster.

