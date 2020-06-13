His girlfriend's arrest was an "instinctive blow" for Aaron Judge: Yankees Insider

During the Major League Baseball spring training from mid-February to early April, the Phoenix area is a focus of activity as fifteen teams converge on the sprawling desert city.

The hub of the nightly action is Mastros Steakhouse in Scottsdale, where a New York Strip will cost you $ 71 but will also give you a glimpse into the liveliest baseball scene one can imagine.

"It attracts everyone," a local told The Post. "Coaches, agents, players and groupies, they are all there."

Add to that list a top others from a top Yankees player and Bronx Bombers executive, despite the New York team's spring training taking place on the other side of the country, in Tampa, Florida. .

In February, Samantha Brackseick, the girlfriend of slugger Aaron Judge, 26, enjoyed dinner at the expensive restaurant, reportedly with Sadye Zillo, wife of Yankees chief communications officer Jason Zillo. (Los Zillos did not respond to requests for comment.)

But his girls' night became a big problem for Bracksieck. At 11:50 p.m., the Scottsdale police stopped her because the headlights of her 2017 Honda HR-V were off, and she was traveling 10 mph above the speed limit.

When officers approached the car, they later reported, Bracksieck smelled of alcohol and was unable to name the cross streets near his apartment, despite moving to Arizona in July 2019. He told police he had broken four cups. of wine with a friend. .

"I could smell the strong smell of an intoxicating drink coming from inside the vehicle and from his breath as he spoke," wrote one in the incident report, adding that Bracksieck was dragging out his words and his eyes were bloodshot. She was charged with "extreme DUI" for an alleged blood alcohol concentration level between .15 and .19.

The arrest remained secret until May, when it was reported by the sportsgossip.com website. The timing could not have been worse. Under normal conditions, baseball box scores and early season heroes would be starters. Instead, the lack of Bracksieck arose during the coronavirus quarantine.

In the absence of real sports news, the arrest skyrocketed on the Internet, a nightmare, sources said, for Judge. Despite being one of the Big Apple's highest-grossing sports names of the moment, the 28-year-old is said to value his privacy even more deeply than Derek Jeter, notoriously shy.

"Jeter was private but he didn't care that his name was out there. It was a private showboat," said one source. "Aaron is just the opposite. He is quiet quiet. The arrest had to be a blow to him. "

Then it got worse. A few days later, the police video camera of the arrest was leaked and it was revealed that the brunette had dropped the name of her famous boyfriend and asked: "Do you know who my boyfriend is? … My boyfriend is in the media spotlight in New York in general. And now here I am handcuffed in Arizona … Like, that's not a good thing. "

"The arrest had to be a blow to him." – Insider information on the judge's feelings about Bracksieck dropping his name after his DUI arrest

She finally told the officer that her boyfriend "plays baseball for the Yankees" before using Judge's name.

Bracksieck was right. It was not good. It was also an unfortunate featured performance for the 5-foot-3-inch Bracksiack, who has been dating Judge, 16 inches taller than her, occasionally since high school.

Until then, Bracksieck had remained relatively out of the Yankees' spotlight, save for a handful of appearances at charity events.

In October, he watched the third game of the American League Division Series with IMG model Chase Carter, who was dating Yankee Giancarlo Stanton at the time. Bracksiack and Judge attended teammate CC Sabathia's charity gala in September, visited children affected by cancer at Fresno's Valley Children & # 39; s Hospital in November, and in early February, the couple was in Miami to watch the Super Bowl.

So who is the woman who stole the heart of New York City's most desirable bachelor?

"She is a sweet girl. She is truly amazing, "the source told The Post of Bracksieck." I don't think of her as a super loud girl who says, "I'm dating Aaron Judge."

High school sweethearts met as children in Linden, California, a tight-knit farming community about 90 miles east of San Francisco. It's a Norman Rockwell type of venue, with a small strip in the center and an annual cherry festival. The local pizzeria, Pizza Plus, is a sanctuary for the city's hero, Judge, and is adorned with his memories.

At Linden High School, where the couple started dating, Judge was a star of the baseball, soccer and basketball teams, while Bracksieck reportedly played soccer and college basketball.

Instead of partially leaving after high school, Bracksieck followed Judge, who is one year ahead of her, to nearby Fresno State University in 2011.

According to her former professor and advisor, Bracksieck, who earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in exercise science at school, is an aspiring college professor with an independent streak.

"She is very bright," Dr. Mark Baldis told the Post. "She is down to earth. There is no pretense about her at all. She is a really cool girl."

He added that he was surprised to learn that she was arrested for a DUI and even more surprised to learn that he mentioned Judge during the arrest.

"Knowing Sam all these years, he is not someone to drop his name," Baldis told The Post. "She can be nervous. Knowing Sam, she wasn't trying to get out of anything. I am willing to bet that she is devastated by that. She is a very humble girl. "

The kinesiology department professor said Bracksieck never flaunted his relationship with Judge, who was a big man on campus and a star baseball player in Fresno state before being selected by the Yankees in the first round of the draft. of 2013.

"About two years after (her education), she mentioned that she was dating Aaron. I can't even remember how it came about, "Baldis said, adding that Bracksieck once brought Judge to his office to chat before leaving for the minor leagues.

As Judge's career began to take off, with periods of agricultural leagues in Charleston, Tampa, Trenton and Scranton, the distance seemed to decrease for the pair, who broke up in 2016.

That August, Judge made his Bronx debut in stripes, hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during his first at-bat in the major leagues.

Although the couple was no longer together, baseball continued to gain importance in Bracksieck's life. In 2017, she was recognized by Fresno State for an "Outstanding Mastery Project" titled "Posterior Angle of the Elbow During the Pitch Movement Phase in Relation to UCL Injury Susceptibility in Major League Baseball Players."

According to Baldis, his star student moved to Gainesville, Florida, to earn his doctorate in exercise physiology at the University of Florida, but he never finished.

"The program was not suitable for her. She was too research oriented," she said. "She is a very good student and has a great work ethic, but was more interested in teaching at the university level, not so much in research." .

Meanwhile, about 1,000 miles off the east coast, Judge had won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was testing the loot that comes with being a superstar athlete in Gotham. But unlike his ancestors Jeter and Matt Harvey, it was not for renowned models or actresses.

In 2017, Judge began dating Jen Flaum, a media strategist originally from Franklin Lakes, NJ. After being seen at the US Open in September, they made their "official Instagram" relationship the following month, with Judge dressed up as Superman and Flaum as Lois Lane for Halloween.

But finally he couldn't stay away from his old love. Bracksieck re-entered the judge's chambers in early 2019, and the two were spotted together at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.

She reportedly accompanied him to London last June when the Yankees played a series against the Boston Red Sox. Cementing her place as an official MLB WAG (wives and girlfriends) was a photo of Bracksieck dating the other Yankees' wives, including first baseman Luke Voit's wife, Tori, and Nicole Holder, wife of pitcher Jonathan Holder.

The couple decided to give long-distance love another chance. Balcksieck left Florida, Baldis said, and landed a job at Exos, a massive training facility in Phoenix, where many of the best athletes train. At the time, he refused to let the judge's name affect his professional career.

"She called me and we discussed the job. I said, "You should casually tell them that you're dating Aaron, because that's where the professionals go." She said, "No, I don't want to do that," Baldis recalled. "She said," I don't care about your money, and I have things I would like to do myself. And I need to see that through. "

The question is: Will Judge, whose 2020 contract is worth $ 8.5 million, back Bracksieck as he watches the next phase of his legal problem? You must return to court on June 29 and you probably will not be able to avoid at least one time in jail.

"Arizona's DUI laws are by far the toughest in the nation when it comes to sentencing," Scottsdale defense attorney Craig Rosenstein told the Post. (Rosenstein does not represent Bracksieck.)

"With an extreme DUI, it comes with a mandatory minimum of 30 days in jail. But there is some mitigation of sentences that can happen, and the judge can cut it down to nine days. "

To get a reduced sentence, Rosenstein said the defendant needs to use a locking device or a breathalyzer machine in his car and required tests and classes. Bracksieck's attorney declined to comment on his case.

Meanwhile, her fellow Yankee WAGs have been picking her up, according to a screenshot from Bracksieck's private Instagram account.

Last week, Voit and Holder sent him a care package with a note saying, “I just wanted to send you something your way! We miss you and love you big! ”