Hisham al-Hashimi, investigator of jihadist groups, shot to death in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, appeared frequently in local and foreign media as an analyst, especially during the Iraq battle against ISIS.

He was also an expert voice in Iraqi politics and extremist Shiite groups and had served as an advisor to previous Iraqi governments.

Al-Hashimi died at Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad after being seriously injured during the attack, Maan said.

The motive behind his murder so far is unclear, but similar targeted killings were frequent during the height of Iraq's sectarian war.