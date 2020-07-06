Hisham al-Hashimi, investigator of jihadist groups, shot to death in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, appeared frequently in local and foreign media as an analyst, especially during the Iraq battle against ISIS.
He was also an expert voice in Iraqi politics and extremist Shiite groups and had served as an advisor to previous Iraqi governments.
Al-Hashimi died at Ibn Al-Nafees Hospital in Baghdad after being seriously injured during the attack, Maan said.
The motive behind his murder so far is unclear, but similar targeted killings were frequent during the height of Iraq's sectarian war.
The news of his death shocked many in the Middle East and beyond.
The European Union Ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth tweeted: "Together with his family and friends, we mourn the death of Dr. Husham Al-Hashimi. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice!"
UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey tweeted "Devastated and deeply saddened by the news of Husham Al Hashimi's murder. Iraq has lost one of its best men: a thoughtful and courageous man. These attacks cannot continue. government, supported by the international community: must hold perpetrators accountable. "