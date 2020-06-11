Hispanics at disproportionate risk of Covid-19, health experts say





"We are talking about people who, during this pandemic, have been essential to work in meat packing and manufacturing plants. They have been involved in cleaning, maintenance and construction work," said Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, primary care doctor and associated. Professor of family medicine and community health at Duke said during the discussion on Wednesday.

"While the rest of the country was quarantined or was able to stay home to flatten that curve … the Latinx community continued to work," said Martínez-Bianchi.

"So what we are seeing is that now all these people who have been essential workers, who worked without even the masking and the legally required protection during the time of their jobs, are now becoming infected with the virus."

Rosa González-Guarda, an associate professor at Duke University School of Nursing, agreed that Hispanics are becoming infected at disproportionate rates simply by "going to work."