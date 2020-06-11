Hispanics at disproportionate risk of Covid-19, health experts say

"While the rest of the country was quarantined or was able to stay home to flatten that curve … the Latinx community continued to work," said Martínez-Bianchi.
"So what we are seeing is that now all these people who have been essential workers, who worked without even the masking and the legally required protection during the time of their jobs, are now becoming infected with the virus."
Covid-19 infections have a huge impact
However, data collection on race and ethnicity has been lacking since the start of the pandemic, and CDC numbers are based on death certificates. The report can be delayed up to eight weeks, which means that it is not a completely accurate statistic at any given time.
North Carolina, where Duke is located, is seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases recently.
"In the state we see that approximately 42% of Covid-19 cases are found among the Latinx community. In the entire state, the community only represents 10%," said González-Guarda.
In the Durham area, for example, Hispanics represent about 10% of the population, but they accounted for 70% of Covid-19 positive cases in the past month, González-Guarda said. "A key factor here is really the innate exposure to the types of work, the essential work that the Latinx community does, and therefore we are also seeing disparities that are the result of the nature of that work."
The state is one of many that does not have a specific breakdown of coronavirus infections and deaths by race.
"But we have qualitative data," said Martínez-Bianchi. She said surveys of assisted care units at Duke Regional Medical Center and Duke University show a disproportionate number of patients with Covid-19.
"They have never seen so many people in intensive care units speak Spanish," he said.
Choosing between working or staying home
It also leads to the large number of infections in Hispanic communities: multi-generational homes. People of different ages often live together, go to work as essential workers, and bring infections into their homes, Martinez-Bianchi said.
González-Guarda said that people need better protections at work.
"This means not only providing mask and social distancing measures in the workplace, but also pressuring business owners to grant paid sick leave to workers so that people do not have to make the decision to go to work. while sick and potentially infecting others, or paying rent or providing food at home, "he said.
Another problem is access to evidence, panelists said. Barriers to testing include financial problems and access to insurance.
"We need a greater investment of resources and attention from leaders, the government and health institutions, and business owners," said González-Guarda.
When it comes to containing the spread of Covid-19 within the Hispanic community, experts believe it will be a difficult challenge.
"People are afraid to seek help, whether it be information, tests or medical attention, if they need it," said González-Guarda.
"And people fear that their immigration status may be compromised. They fear the possibility of having to pay bills, especially if they don't have insurance," he said.
"So it is really uncovering some of the structural and fundamental drivers of this population. It will be critical that we address it as we continue to see growth of this population in the future."