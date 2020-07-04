Historic NYC Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead on the market for $ 3.2M

Look at this old house.

The Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead farm in Brooklyn, which dates back to around 1766, has quietly gone on the market for $ 3.2 million. Brownstoner first reported the list.

Only three families have lived on the rare property in its 250-year history. There are about a dozen such houses in the neighborhood.

The Dutch Colonial Farm, located at 1669 E. 22nd St. in the Homecrest section of Sheepshead Bay, has four bedrooms and four baths of over 4,000 square feet.

Period details added over the years include fireplaces with large mantels, wide plank hardwood floors, paneling, and built-in cabinets. The country kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, while the upstairs bathroom has a roll top tub.

A descendant of one of the city's first Dutch settlers, Hendrick Wyckoff, built the house on 100 acres of farmland in the mid-1700s and sold it to Cornelius Bennett in 1835. (Bennett's ancestor landed in Brooklyn in 1636, which he would have done, one of the first residents in the area that later became Brooklyn.) It had no running water or electricity until the 1930s. The property remained in the Bennett family until 1983, when Stuart and Annette Mont bought it for $ 160,000.

With their purchase, the Monts told the New York Times that they inherited historical items, such as a spinning wheel, flintlock rifles, and a horse-drawn sleigh, as well as furniture, cutlery, photographs, and documents.

"It's like owning the Brooklyn Bridge," Stuart told the Brooklyn Eagle in 2014.

According to the Times, the house still has "plates, cutlery, bedspreads, toys, clothing, Bibles, daguerreotypes, including an edict of April 3, 1776, ordering the owners of the houses to preserve for the use of the King & # 39; bushels of rye, wheat and barley to supply the army of red coat. " (There was, of course, also a ghost.) A 2012 video shows the proud Brooklyn-born couple taking a tour of their home and their precious artifacts.

The Monts, who were over 70 years old, recently passed away, so their surviving relatives (son Ira and daughter Randi) have put it on the market. Delton Cheng of Century 21 Homefront Realty has the listing.

Also called the Wyckoff-Bennett House or Wyckoff-Bennett-Mont House, it is located on a half acre at the intersection of East 22nd Street and Avenue P which also includes a barn, built around 1899. The four lots that make up half – acre are surrounded by a white picket fence. In addition to the empty lawns that surround it, the main house has other urban oddities: a front porch, an attic, and a basement.

It is only a few blocks from James Madison High School, where past students include Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Chuck Schumer, Chris Rock, Judge Judy, and Annette Mont.

It also has a rich and dramatic history. George Washington reportedly marched troops along nearby Kings Highway. Around that time, two Hesse soldiers, German troops who served as British auxiliaries during the Revolutionary War, scratched their names and classified themselves on the glass. The glass has been removed, stored and placed in frames.

The historic status of Wyckoff-Bennett Farm, conferred in 1968, only protects the exterior. It is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

Between 2000 and 2010, the Monts and the Parks Department were negotiating for the city agency to purchase the home for approximately $ 2 million, preserve it, and turn it into a museum, all while keeping the couple as a caretaker for rent. free.

But the negotiations fell apart, The Post reported, after the city cut its offer to about $ 1.3 million.

Experts agreed that the price was not correct. "It is a living museum for the 21st century," said Brooklyn history buff Lee Rosenzweig at the time. "You walk in and you're back in the 1700s."

"The city ruined it by not going ahead and buying it for the Historic House Trust," Brooklyn city historian Ron Schweiger told The Post. "The property itself and the artifacts are worth every penny of $ 2 million."

"Let my children worry about that," Stuart Mont told the Times after the deal fell through. "Will I die someday".