Hobbiton Is A Terrible Name (& That’s Why It’s Perfect)

The Lord of the Rings Hobbiton is a terrible name for a fantasy town, but also the perfect choice. Here is why the name fits Tolkien's Middle Earth.

As the fantasy names say, J.R.R. Tolkien calling a city where hobbit hobbits live seems like a terrible and obvious name for Lord of the Rings, but in reality it is the perfect choice for the people of Frodo. Tolkien is known for inventing his own languages ​​and creating an incredibly detailed world for Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The reason is that Tolkien used real-life influences in creating languages ​​for the races of Middle-earth, along with a dose of ingenious construction of the fantasy world. Philologist, was an expert in Old English and other Germanic languages ​​and worked in fictitious languages ​​since he was 13 years old. Tolkien's extensive knowledge resulted in at least two fully developed fantasy languages ​​(Quenya and Sindarin) and around 20 incomplete languages.

His dedication went beyond languages ​​and was reflected in Arda's history, spanning different periods of Middle-earth time defined by significant events. He drew detailed maps, making it easier to calculate how long it took Frodo to get from the Shire to Mordor. And of course, all the races he created had their own unique culture, customs, past and characteristics. Rivalries, old alliances, wars and ancient artifacts gave Tolkien the texture and depth of the world. This allowed even items like Galadriel's scholarship gifts to have special meaning and a lot of history behind them. With so much detail and effort in creating Middle-earth, it's easy to wonder why Tolkien thought Hobbiton would fit in with fancier elven words like Rivendell and Lothlórien or the intimidating Barad-dûr and Gorgoroth. Compared to those, Hobbiton doesn't sound as imaginative or magical, but that's precisely the point.

Tolkien knew exactly what he was doing by giving a Hobbit people a common name like Hobbiton. The choice was intended to reflect the plain and simple nature of hobbits. In fact, he also used simple names for other places related to them: Old Forest, Hedge, Bag End, and Old Mill. The Hobbit and Lord of the RingsHobbits are shown as simple people who enjoy good smoke, food, parties and are mainly farmers. They have never seen conflicts beyond their borders, they have hardly ever left their lands, and they naturally suspect strangers. The idea of ​​a hobbit leaving the Shire for adventure was outrageous, making Bilbo Baggins such a strange figure to the community. The Fellowship of the Ring and why Frodo admired his uncle so much. Cleverly Tolkien used language to solidify his world-building and show the uniqueness of each race he invented. In the case of hobbits, this meant looking for the simplest names.

Another important thing about Hobbiton is how it also respects real-life naming practices for human settlements. It is common for towns and cities to be named based on nearby natural features (such as a river or hill), by notable figures, or by the people who lived there (such as Washington or Queen's Park). A city founded by hobbits to be a very closed community would naturally be called Hobbiton. This practical way of naming things also applies to other more common terms found in Lord of the Rings, like Mount Doom. "Originally" called Amon Amarth in Sindarin, its literal translation is "Doom Hill". Yes, Mount Doom is a bit silly (even without wondering why the Eagles couldn't fly Frodo to the volcano), but there are similar cases in real life. For example, the name of the Mexican volcano Popocatépetl literally translates as "Smoky Mountain".

Thanks to his expert knowledge and careful choices, Tolkien made Lord of the Rings in one of the most iconic fantasy worlds of literature and one of the most successful franchises to go on the small screen. And that implied respecting the logic of real life and the individual culture of each society that he imagined. After all, the function of naming places is to describe them and guide people to their location. With this goal in mind, it makes perfect sense for Tolkien to use obvious and descriptive names even in a world where magic exists.

