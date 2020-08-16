Hobby Lobby hours of operation amidst the Coronavirus outbreak

This Coronavirus pandemic has raged a huge number of queries and certainly, there have been a lot of changes in the operational hours of the stores. Also, they are asked to take all the necessary precautionary measures in order to maintain safety from their end. Whatsoever, today we are going to brief you about the changes being incorporated for the Hobby Lobby hours along with other related information.

Hobby Lobby store operation timings during the Covid 19 scenario

Hobby Lobby hours are now available from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Monday to Saturday amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In this lockdown situation, it is certainly a matter of stress to wonder whether or not these Hobby Lobby hours will stay open or not. Read more in order to know the details about Hobby Lobby hours.

In the current Coronavirus pandemic, Hobby Lobby is regarded as one of the few chain retailers to remain open. The stores of Hobby Lobby will continue to remain operational even during the Coronavirus outbreak. This pandemic has not closed non-essential business. However, there is a slight alteration in the operation hours of Hobby Lobby as the working hours are changed because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation.

The deadly Coronavirus has claimed more than 24,000 lives until now all around the world. The people around the world have been wondering whether Hobby Lobby stores around them will be open during the Coronavirus crisis. However, for all the readers who are wondering about Hobby Lobby hours, here are the details that you might be wondering about.

Hobby Lobby hours have undergone some or the other kinds of changes due to the global health crisis. The stores shall remain open during the current situation from Monday to Saturday. However, the working hours of Hobby Lobby hours are now 9 am to 8 pm. The store would remain closed on Sundays. There is no special timing for senior citizens though!

Hobby Lobby is recognized as one of the biggest privately owned arts and crafts retailers in the world. Hobby Lobby has got more than 900 stores and 43,000 employees working for it. It is primarily an art and crafts store but at the same time, it also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewellery making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and party ware, baskets, wearable art, home accents and holiday merchandise.

Precautions taken by Hobby Lobby

The company’s website has assured the customers that it is absolutely safe to keep shopping in the surroundings of Hobby Lobby. It has even declared that the stores are taking all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of Coronavirus. The company also revealed that they are closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the COVID – 19 in order to ensure the following recommendations from health authorities. The company is even taking care to ensure that the employees are also safe from the deadly Coronavirus.