Hocus Pocus 2 is an upcoming American movie. It will be directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo. It will be produced by Walt Disney Pictures. A sequel to the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus is coming. It will have Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones in it. They are all from the first movie.

A sequel to Hocus Pocus was talked about in 2014. Some people said they wanted to play their character again in the movie. A new version of the original film, written by Scarlett Lacey, was being made in 2017, but it is not finished yet.

A sequel for Hocus Pocus is being made. D’Angelo is writing the screenplay. Adam Shankman will direct the film, but he was replaced by Fletcher in April 2021.

Production was scheduled to start in the summer of 2021, but it finally started on October 18, 2021.

What is the expected release date for Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ in 2022.

The new Disney movie will be released in the fall of 2022. We think that this is when it will happen because it is close to Halloween.

A film will not be able to play in a movie theater. Instead, it will be on the streaming service.

Hocus Pocus 2 plot: What will Hocus Pocus 2 be about?

Along with the official announcement of Hocus Pocus 2 in May 2021, we got our first plot details about what will happen in the next movie.

Three women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem. They need to figure out how to stop them from taking children.

This sounds a little bit like a book that was just released in July. It is about Max and Allison’s daughter, Poppy. She has a friend named Travis. And she likes Isabella.

Poppy sneaks into the Sanderson house during a blood moon and accidentally brings the sisters back to life. It is unclear what will happen in the movie sequel episode, so it might be non-canon.

What will the Hocus Pocus sequel be about?

Disney confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 will be about three girls who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters. The witches are hungry for children.

The movie will be directed by Anne Fletcher, who is also the director of The Proposal. She says that this movie will please new and old fans alike.

“I am very grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and it is special because I’m also working with my friends at Disney again.” This movie is for everyone. It’s even for people who watched the first movie or are new. “I can’t wait to start.”

Fletcher is taking over the direction of the movie. The previous director was busy, so he can’t work on it.

The original writer of Hocus Pocus is looking forward to the movie. He said he was “excited” by the prospect, and added that “the main reason the movie worked (was) because of the Sanderson Sisters.”

Bette Midler has said that “I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great” about the script. It is not clear what will happen in the movie, but it seems like fans could be happy about it.

What is the star cast in Hocus Pocus 2?

Bette Midler as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, the oldest of the three Sanderson sisters.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, the youngest of the three Sanderson sisters

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, the middle sister of Winifred and Sarah.

Doug Jones as William “Billy” Butcherson, an ex-boyfriend poisoned by Winifred in 1693, is brought back to life as a zombie.

Whitney Peak as Becca, a high-school student attempting to stop the Sanderson sisters.

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie, a high-school student attempting to stop the Sanderson sisters.

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, a high-school student attempting to stop the Sanderson sisters.

Tony Hale as Jefry Traske, the mayor of Salem.

Additionally:

Sam Richardson,

Hannah Waddingham,

Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez,

Taylor Paige Henderson

Nina Kitchen

