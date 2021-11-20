Hocus Pocus 2 is an upcoming American movie. It is about three witches. The producers are Walt Disney Pictures. A sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus will come out in 2020. This movie will star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones. They played the same roles in the first movie.

Discussion of a sequel to Hocus Pocus began in 2014. Several people have said they wanted to be in the movie. In 2017, a remake of the original movie was being developed, but it was not finished yet. A sequel to Hocus Pocus was confirmed to be in development in 2019. D’Angelo is writing the screenplay. Adam Shankman was the director, but Fletcher replaced him in April 2021. The film was going to be made in Salem, Massachusetts. But it started on October 18th, 2021 in Newport Rhode Island.

What is the release date of Hocus Pocus 2?

As I told you on Halloween, there will be a new movie about Hocus Pocus in the fall of 2022. This is because Disney recently started working on the sequel in Rhode Island.

What is the plot of Hocus Pocus 2?

Some spooky details about the sequel have been revealed. It says in a press release from Disney:

It has been 29 years since someone lit a black candle and brought back the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft. Now, they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students who need to find out how to stop the witches from doing bad things.

Who will be starring in it?

The cast members have not been confirmed yet but we have some info from our sources. We only know that Doug will play Billy again. Whitney, Lilia, and Belissa are expected to play Becca, Cassie, and Izzy. The three women are now, and they make the Sanderson Sisters mad. That’s scary to us now.

The best news! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all signed deals to play the Sanderson Sisters in the sequel. We are excited to see what happens to the witches after they turn into dust.

Bette Midler played Winnie Sanderson. She is the oldest of three sisters.

Sarah Jessica Parker played the youngest sister of three sisters.

Kathy Najimy is in this movie as Mary Sanderson. The middle sister of Winifred and Sarah.

Doug Jones played the character of Billy Butcherson. He was a boyfriend who Winnie poisoned, and he came back as a zombie.

In the movie, Whitney Peak played Becca. She is a high-school student who has to stop the Sanderson sisters from doing something bad.

Lilia Buckingham played a high-school student named Cassie. She is trying to stop the 3 sisters from doing their evil plan.

Belissa Escobedo plays Izzy. She is in high school and is trying to stop the Sanderson sisters.

Tony Hale played the role of JefryTraske, the mayor of Salem.

Six people have been cast for this show. They are Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

How can I watch or stream Hocus Pocus 2?

Disney Hotstar will release the movie two days after the premiere. The streaming service is available on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. To sign up for Disney+, you need to pay $7.99 per month or $79.99 yearly. Disney+ is available on Hulu with ads for $13.99 per month and without ads for $19.99 per month also, but not on all devices yet.

