Hocus Pocus stars say they're willing to return for the sequel

The perspective of a Hocus Pocus the sequel has been on the charts for some time, and the movie will likely appear on Disney Plus. We recently learned that Adam Shankman has to direct, while Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have previously expressed an interest in returning to their roles.

In fact, Parker reinforced this wish during a radio show this week, making it seem like it's only a matter of time before we get official confirmation from the three actors featured on Hocus Pocus 2 like the Sanderson sisters. Speaking of SiruxXM, she had this to say about him. Hocus Pocus continuation:

"I think that is something that Bette, Kathy and I are very hospitable to, and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward in a real way, but we didn't realize it." . I think we have now reached the point where we have all publicly agreed with the right people that "Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea." So we'll see what the future holds for us. "

Since its launch in 1993, Hocus Pocus It has become a Halloween favorite, and an experience that the top three actors clearly want to revisit. Thora Birch, who also appeared in the original film as Dani Dennison, is also interested in participating in the sequel, which is supposed to be a follow-up to the original film, rather than a reboot. That approach would likely be preferred by the many fans of the 1993 film, and will be particularly suited to taking up the lives of Birch and other characters in the years since they first confronted the Sanderson sisters.

In terms of a script, Workaholics Writer and co-producer Jen D & # 39; Angelo is responsible for the new story, while Lynn Harris is producing. Shankman, whose previous work includes Hair spray, it will surely give a solid comic touch to Hocus Pocus 2, echoing Kenny Ortega's efforts in 1993. As they wait for more official Disney news, and with a Halloween 2020 release likely too soon, fans can catch up. Hocus Pocus at Disney Plus, where he recently received a 4K Ultra HD retouch for the streaming service.