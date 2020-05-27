Hogwarts is heading to HBO Max! The eight Harry Potter movies are now streaming

In an attempt to sweeten the deal to join its streaming service before the JUSTICE LEAGUE Snyder Cut arrives in 2021, HBO Max launched this morning with all eight HARRY POTTER movies available on its platform.

The HBO Max movie lineup will offer more than 2,000 movies in the first year, and the HARRY POTTER movies are titles that are likely to attract some fans to join the service. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, the HARRY POTTER franchise, without inflation, is the third highest grossing film series with $ 7.7 billion in worldwide revenue. If you don't already own the movies, having them all in one place will be a tempting challenge as we continue to quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case you need a review, the films now available on HBO Max are HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER & # 39; S STONE, HARRY POTTER AND THE CAMERA OF SECRETS, HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN, HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE , HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX, HARRY POTTER AND THE PRINCE OF HALF BLOOD, HARRY POTTER AND THE HALLOWS OF DEATH PART 1 and PART 2. In addition to those films, HARRY POTTER spinoff FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD on HBO Max through The HBO Service.

It seems that the executives behind the HBO Max launch wanted to keep this as a surprise or something changed at the last minute. Comments were made as recently as this week that raised concerns that the highly successful franchise would appear on the service any time soon. WarnerMedia previously sold the digital and air rights to the HARRY POTTER films to NBCUniversal, in a deal that runs through April 2025. According to "Vanity Fair," although representatives from WarnerMedia and HBO Max have not commented, A deal may have been struck between WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal allowing HBO Max to be the exclusive broadcast home of the franchise, while NBCUniversal still owns the rights to linear television.

Will you rediscover the magic of HARRY POTTER on HBO MAX?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-6yKvTUdc0 (/ embed)