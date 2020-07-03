Holidays, everything I never wanted

Are the girls on a mission for the filthy boys?

Since "The Hangover" came out in 2009, a series of female sitcoms directed at women have tried to demonstrate that you don't need a Y chromosome to be disgusting.

Sometimes that kind of humor works, like in the "Bridesmaids" food poisoning scene, or when Tiffany Haddish gets hot and heavy with a grapefruit on "Girls Trip." But those fantastic movies were written and acted by some of our greatest comic talents.

Suffice it to say that the writer Ellen Rapoport is not Kristen Wiig. Nothing is much fun in his new movie "Desperados", but a lot is disgusting and / or stupid.

While on a boat in Mexico, a dolphin's excited phallus slaps the main character, Wesley (Nasim Pedrad), in the face. At the hotel, he drops his vibrant pink sex toy only for a boy to pick it up enthusiastically. It is the plague of sophistication!

Wesley is the kind-hearted loser who brings up masturbation in a Catholic school counselor and school counselor job interview and can't find a man. See? She can't even guide herself. Hardy-har-har.

After she gets a hottie named Jared (Robbie Amell) in bed, he doesn't call her. So, in a drunken state with his friends Brooke (Anna Camp) and Kaylie (Sarah Burns), Wesley sends a cruel breakup email mocking Jared's dead father and the size of his manhood.

But, oh, it turns out that he was simply in a Mexican hospital recovering after an accident, with no ghosts. Not wanting to lose his stud, Wesley and his two companions head south of the border to find and remove the offending email.

If that sounds familiar to you, it's because there was a similar storyline in "My Best Friend's Wedding", but that only lasted a few minutes. That's an appropriate length because it was totally incredible, even in 1997, that a person could completely avoid their inbox for more than a day. Hooking an entire movie to a weak post doesn't work.

The antics in Mexico are obvious: Wesley stumbles naked in the wrong hotel room and crashes quinceañera with a failed blind date (Lamorne Morris) he meets her. There's an unnecessary subplot when Brooke and Kaylie visit a Gwyneth Paltrow lifestyle guru named Angel of Peace (Heather Graham), who insists that she's the real one while sitting in a yurt.

Like Wesley, Pedrad offers a processed cheese performance with as little fluctuation in mood, facial expression, physique, and voice, and I'd like Austin Powers to expose it as a fem-bot.

Speaking of "The Spy Who Shagged Me", it is very nice to see Graham, who has barely changed in 21 years. It was a cunning choice to play a type of matcha and meditation. And Camp, who is a delight like Barden Bella in the "Pitch Perfect" movie series, brings that same cutting personality here.

But such a comedy cannot depend solely on its supporting cast, especially when they are tasked with lifting low-quality material. When "Desperados" tries to find its emotional core at the end, with friends and relationships strained by the not-so-excellent adventure, you won't shed a tear.

We never wanted to see this stupid idiot find happiness. We just wanted him to find some good jokes.