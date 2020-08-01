Holidays in Greece: what it is to visit on holidays now

Vathia, Greece (CNN) – If you're wondering how coronavirus has affected Greece's vacation dream of blue skies, bluer seas, radiant sunshine, and the most delicious outdoor salad you've ever tasted, you haven't.

Greece has worked hard to adapt its tourism offer in an era of infection. At least for the moment, this appears to be paying off, even as a second wave of infections threatens other European destinations.

Thanks in part to the fact that so far few cases have been seen, visiting many parts of Greece right now is almost like visiting a country where Covid-19 never happened.

There are some reassuring precautions in place, but the beautiful empty beaches, crystal clear seas, and waterfront taverns are still providing the 100% authentic Greek relaxation necessary to cure that depression.

Visitors must complete the paperwork prior to departure, giving details of where they will be staying. Upon arrival, they are subject to random testing and could, if someone on their flight test positive, be quarantined for 14 days.

Airport swabs

Blue skies, blue seas – the Greece of vacation dreams is still waiting. Barry Neild / CNN

Despite pre-flight nerves on a trip to Greece on July 16, one of the first flights between London and Athens after the UK arrival ban was lifted a day earlier, the trip was smooth.

Passengers mainly behaved in masks throughout the British Airways flight. There were paperwork checks during immigration, but there was no sign of anyone receiving swabs for the Covid-19 test.

Which does not mean that they are not taking place. While accepting that travelers will inevitably import some infections, Greece desperately needs to contain them to keep its vital tourism industry going for the rest of the summer.

Once outside the airport, Greece is still there, waiting.

Steep slopes, covered with cypresses, olive groves and citrus groves, descend to soft sandy beaches and dark blue waters. Almost every night, a liquid sunset bathes the sky and the landscape in a soothing spectrum of oranges and pinks.

Hotels are doing their best to keep things safe and clean for guests. Barry Neild / CNN

Hotels and guest houses are doing everything they can to make guests feel safe. Check-in counters have been placed behind screens, staff wear masks and sometimes plastic gloves and face shields, even if they're uncomfortable.

"I feel like I'm about to dive into this," says Takis Zotos, who runs the Pension Marianna guesthouse in the resort port city of Nafplio on the southern Greek Peloponnese peninsula, sweating heavily behind his face shield. of plastic.

Hand sanitizer is everywhere – in hotel lobbies, exterior rooms, interior rooms, and even small bottles in the bathroom, along with complimentary shampoo and shower gel. TV remote controls and air conditioners are sometimes wrapped in plastic.

Signs and markings on the floor strive to enforce a two-meter social distance guide that is not always practical. The arduous breakfast portions for one person at a time, rather than the traditional buffet, appear to be a logistically complicated job in progress.

A traditional welcome

Hand sanitizer is everywhere. Barry Neild / CNN

If hoteliers are concerned that their guests may be unpacking the coronavirus along with their beach shorts, they are not showing it.

Welcomes, even to visitors to virus hotspots like the UK, seem genuine. Greek hospitality appears not to have been tempered by Covid-19, even if some restraint should be shown.

"For the Greeks, not being able to shake hands with them is like having a severed arm," says Zotos, who runs his scrupulously clean guest house (a Covid-19 training certificate proudly displayed at the reception) with his two brothers.

Restaurants are also taking precautions. Tables are sprayed with disinfection between diners, and bottles of hand sanitizer sometimes sit next to salt and pepper.

Waitress Vasiliki Besiou wears a face mask while waiting for tables at the Taverna Takis in the pretty seaside town of Limeni. Suzanne Plunkett / CNN

Service personnel are mostly equipped with masks or a mini plastic protector that is located under the mouth. However, masks are sometimes missing, or worn under the nose or as ineffective chin decorations, in crowded tourist spots.

However, even in remote mountain villages, service personnel can be seen in small roadside taverns dressing all the gear in the heat of midday.

Low risk

Many historical attractions, such as the ancient theater of Epidaurus, are largely empty. Suzanne Plunkett / CNN

There is certainly some degree of confidence in some dining experiences, but since this is primarily outdoors and Covid-19 cases have been minimal so far, the risk seems very low.

On the streets, there is little to show that a global pandemic is occurring. Few pedestrians entering and leaving stores, either in tourist areas or in common parts of cities, wear face masks or observe social distancing. However, most merchants are.

At Greece's many historical attractions, the face mask rules apply to any indoor display. However, the irony here is that because tourism has been heavily affected by the coronavirus, these places are largely empty.

While that is tragic for the Greek travel industry, it is quite magical for visitors exploring ancient wonders that would normally be plagued with people.

In the ancient theater of Epidaurus, an acoustically perfect ancient structure that has been hosting shows for over 2,000 years, a small number of tourists enjoyed the unexpected pleasure of being able to present their own performances in a completely deserted amphitheater.

Masks are required on all public transportation, which includes the numerous ferries that connect the islands. There is also additional documentation to travel this way.

Empty beaches

It is not difficult to find your own stretch of coastline on the Mani Peninsula. Suzanne Plunkett / CNN

Masks are not required for the many beaches in Greece. And with the number of visitors currently well below the seasonal norm, there is little concern about social distancing.

This may still become a problem on some of the smaller islands or destinations in Greece with more intensive package touring scenes, but around the Peloponnese most of the coasts were occupied mainly by a few Greek bathers.

Easily accessible by a new fast highway from Athens, this area of ​​mainland Greece is arguably one of the best destinations in the country for Covid-era tourism. Traditionally it is less visited than the islands of Greece, however, it has a large number of beaches and historical attractions.

With towering mountains, greenery, dramatic driving roads, and beautiful inland and coastal cities, it has all the ingredients for the perfection of road travel.

Highlights include the historic Byzantine fortress town of Mystras, the idyllic shores of Elafonisos Island, the beautiful port city of Gythio, the medieval castle town of Monemvasia and Mani, a wild peninsula of stunning coastal roads, secluded bays and villages at the top of the hill you feel far from trouble.

Greece can still witness the agglomeration of beaches in Spain and other parts of Europe. You may still see a further increase in virus cases as a result of opening your borders and be forced to shorten your summer.

But right now, with cicadas singing in warm olive trees, the sun melting on the mirrored surface of the Mediterranean, and condensation dripping down the side of an ice cold bottle of Mythos beer, it's the perfect escape from anywhere else.