Hollywood plans to use germ-destroying robots to fight COVID-19 on sets

the Coronavirus COVID-19 It remains an oppressive concern around the world six months after he began hammering away at his hometown of Wuhan, China. Global cases of the extremely contagious virus have now reached nearly 5.5 million with a staggering death toll of 345,000.

The United States remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 1.7 million cases and 100,000 deaths, which many believe is largely due to a poor initial response to the outbreak in the country. Even now, as the virus continues its rapid spread, many states have begun reopening their local economy and sending tons of nonessential workers into the fray, prompting some health officials to express concern that we may see an increase. drastic in cases. The next weeks and months.

However, despite how damaging the pandemic has been to US citizens. USA And across the world, it has also had a substantial impact on business and the film industry. As restrictions begin to ease and people are increasingly anxious to get back to work, Hollywood is looking to start resuming business as usual. However, to do so, they are taking some interesting precautions that casually sound like a science fiction movie.

Xenex Disinfection Services is trying to help the entertainment industry with its Xenex Germ-Zapping Robots, which have already been implemented and used in places like the Mayo Clinic and various universities across the country. Robots can disinfect dozens of rooms per day by bathing them in UVC light for just five minutes. If it sounds revolutionary, it is because it is.

Click to enlarge

Co-founder and Scientific Director, Dr. Mark Stibich discussed the process with The Hollywood Reporter, indicating:

The way we like to think is that our pathogens, like the coronavirus, have evolved, but our tools that clean up the environment have not. Basically we are still using buckets, mops and wipes, and what we need is a new tool to reduce the risks that the environment can cause an infection. Our safety protocol is truly developed, and we have seen results with reductions in the number of infections in hospitals. That is why we want to take it to the entertainment industry as the studios open.

Sony, Amazon, and even Netflix have studied scoring some of the $ 125,000 machines in an attempt to help keep their crews and actors safe as they return to their careers and produce new content. Regardless of your stance on reopening the economy, there is no denying that these robots are great, but we hope that they will never become sensitive – we have enough on our plates right now.