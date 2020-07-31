Holocaust survivor wants compensation from Germany for train rides to death camps





In 2018, Salo Muller successfully lobbied the Dutch state railway company to apologize and compensate the victims and their surviving relatives who were transported on their trains to the Nazi death camps during World War II.

Nederlandse Spoorwegen agreed to settle the case with 500 survivors and thousands of their direct descendants.

Now 84, a former physical therapist at Amsterdam's Ajax football club, he has written to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and is seeking compensation from his government as well as from the national railway company Deutsche Bahn.

According to Muller's own website, his parents were taken to the Westerbork camp in the northeast of the Netherlands in 1941, when he was 5 years old. From there, they were taken to Auschwitz, where they were killed. Muller's mother had been detained in a raid shortly after I dropped him off in kindergarten; he spent the rest of the war in hiding.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM), the Dutch government established the camp in Westerbork in 1939 to house Jewish refugees who had illegally entered the Netherlands, many from Germany. Between 1942 and 1944, after the German invasion of the Netherlands, Westerbork served as a transit camp for Dutch Jews before being deported to Nazi death camps in German-occupied Poland. Between July 1942 and September 3, 1944, the Germans deported 97,776 Jews from Westerbork; Almost 55,000 of them were sent to Auschwitz and more than 34,000 to Sobibor, according to the USHMM. Most were killed on arrival. Muller's lawyer Axel Hagedorn wrote in his letter to Merkel that the case centers on the "Jews, Roma and Sinti, who were transported by trains to the Westerbork concentration camps and then taken by the Nazis to the camps extermination in Eastern Europe by train. " Dutch Jews were often forced to pay for their transportation, which earned the German railways millions of Reichsmarks between 1941 and 1944, Hagedorn wrote. "This inflicted suffering becomes particularly reprehensible, when it is known that the transported Jews had to pay the transport costs themselves," he added. Hagedorn told CNN that there are various estimates of the money the railroad earned this way, but that he could not be sure of an exact amount. In his letter to Merkel, Hagedorn said: "The transport through the German Reich area was carried out by the German Reichsbahn (railway). My client believes that it is time for the Republic of Germany to take responsibility for its injustice." A government spokesperson confirmed receipt of Muller's letter and told CNN that it would be "carefully considered." The matter was raised at a German government press conference on Wednesday. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said that although she had not personally seen the letter, "Germany, of course, is committed to its responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi regime." She added: "We will never forget the crimes committed by the Germans during World War II. To this day, we are filled with great dismay and shame." In a statement provided by his lawyer, Muller told CNN: "I certainly hope that knowledge of historical responsibility will lead to a personal meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel." Deutsche Bahn was formed in 1994, after the reunification of Germany. The company told CNN that although "it is not the legal successor to the Deutsche Reichsbahn, it is aware of its historical responsibility." Intense discussions of Holocaust compensation payments in the 1990s led to the creation of the Remembrance, Responsibility and Future foundation, and Deutsche Bahn contributed several million to its assets, a spokesperson told CNN. In addition, he launched a five-year project with the foundation in 2010 that he said benefited "survivors of forced labor, deportation, and persecution." While the spokesman did not comment specifically on Muller, he said: "We advocate a critical examination of the role of the Reichsbahn during the Nazi era."

