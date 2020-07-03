Home Depot Changes Rope Sales Policy on Rope Reports

In early June, as the nation faced widespread protests over the murder of George Floyd, a Charlotte resident said she found two knots hanging at a local Home Depot. He told a local news station that he was surprised to find the knots openly exposed on store shelves.

House deposit ( HD ) He released a statement saying he was "horrified and disturbed by the incident."

But it wasn't the first time Home Depot was alerted to ropes in its stores. As a result, the company has decided to sell shorter, pre-cut ropes rather than ropes wrapped in large reels.

"Unfortunately, we have had a few cases where coiled rope was used to create hate symbols and we will not tolerate it," Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith told CNN Business on Thursday.