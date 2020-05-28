Home Face Masks Reduce COVID-19 Risk, Study Says





Masks are increasingly accepted, and sometimes required, in the United States.

When the coronavirus first came to the United States, federal officials said facial masks were not necessary for people who were not ill.

But as the number of cases increased, the Trump administration made a radical change. In early April, the administration urged Americans to start wearing masks when they couldn't social distance, although President Trump said he would not wear one.

Two Emory University doctors discussed Thursday how facial masks have become more important and accepted.

"We have closed the loop on this," Colleen Kraft, MD, associate medical director at Emory University, said during a press conference. "Initially we thought that there may not necessarily be a change in transmission propagation with the mask, but we really feel that there is now a protection aspect and a social distancing reminder aspect when you are wearing a mask, so we recommend people to wear masks. "

Kraft said, "My mask protects me and it protects others."

Dr. Carlos del Río, a distinguished professor of medicine, epidemiology and global health at Emory University, noted that the mask "acts almost as a visual reminder that something is happening. Since he doesn't see the virus, he tends to think it's no longer here. This is just a way to remind us that, yes, the virus is still here and I need to do something about it. "

Health experts in the United States have been strong on masks in public, but not at home.

"We now have very clear evidence that wearing masks works – it's probably 50% protection against transmission," Chris Murray, MD, director of the University's Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics, or IHME, told CNN from Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told CNN that wearing masks and washing hands "are things everyone should seriously consider doing."

Local and state leaders are adopting face masks.

On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will sign an executive order allowing private companies to ban people who do not wear face masks. "The store owner has a right to protect himself," Cuomo said at a press conference.

