



Pre-owned home sales fell 10% from April and fell 27% from a year ago. The annual decline in home sales, which includes Complete sales of single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and cooperatives are the biggest decline since 1982, when mortgage rates were at historically high levels.

May also had the slowest sales activity since 2010, with 3.91 million properties sold.

According to the report, all regions of the United States experienced sales declines last month and last year. But the Northeast experienced the biggest drop, with sales falling 13% from last month and 30% from a year ago.

"Sales completed in May reflect the signing of contracts in March and April, during the strictest moments of the pandemic's closure and, therefore, the cyclical low point," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Agents Real estate.