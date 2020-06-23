Home sales fell again in May

May also had the slowest sales activity since 2010, with 3.91 million properties sold.
According to the report, all regions of the United States experienced sales declines last month and last year. But the Northeast experienced the biggest drop, with sales falling 13% from last month and 30% from a year ago.
"Sales completed in May reflect the signing of contracts in March and April, during the strictest moments of the pandemic's closure and, therefore, the cyclical low point," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Agents Real estate.
Yun said he anticipates a V-shaped recovery with a strong bounce ahead.
"Home sales will surely increase in the coming months with the reopening of the economy," he said.
Low inventory will drive up prices
While the number of homes sold in May decreased, the median price increased 2% higher than a year ago to $ 284,600. The national average price increase marks 99 consecutive months of profit year after year.
Inventory, or the number of homes available to buy, has been scarce in many markets even before the coronavirus pandemic. Total home inventory at the end of May was down 19% from last year, according to NAR.
That drop It is one of the most notable numbers in the report, said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Association of Mortgage Bankers.
"As buyers return to the market, the lack of homes for sale will be a real limitation," he said. "Although demand certainly declined in March and April due to the crisis, supply fell further, and so far has prevented house prices from declining."
He expects prices to rise during the summer due to the low supply of available housing.
Signs of changes in buyer preference
Sales of single-family homes and condos were closely watched before the pandemic, Yun said. But now a divergence is emerging between the two types of properties.
While sales of both declined in May, single-family home sales decreased 25% from a year earlier, while condo sales decreased 41% from a year ago. The price of single-family homes rose 2.4% from the previous year, as condo prices fell 1.6%.
"The relatively better performance of single-family homes relative to multi-family condominium properties clearly suggests migration from city centers to suburbs," Yun said. "After witnessing several consecutive years of urban revival, the new trend seems to be in the suburbs as more companies allow more flexibility to work from home."
This push into the lower-density suburbs and away from the shared common spaces of multi-family buildings can stimulate the market, Yun said.
While home sales declined for another month, this interest in the suburbs as more people work from home may boost the market in the short term, said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.
"We are still expecting a strong recovery this summer, which has already started to be fueled by people moving from cities to suburbs as work from home becomes politics in many companies."